After people refusing and questioning the quarantine facilities set up by the Government in India for coronavirus pandemic; the Delhi government on Monday said it is offering pay and use quarantine facilities in three premier hotels at the Aerocity near the airport.

The hotels that have been roped in for setting up quarantine facilities are RedFox, IBIS and Lemon Tree. Infected people can go to these hotels, stay there while quarantining and pay for using the hotel facilities. The hotels are quarantining people starting from Monday.

Pay and use quarantine

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the above-stated hotels have been asked to set aside 182 rooms for quarantining people at a fixed price of Rs 3100. The price includes hotel room, TV, breakfast, lunch and dinner.

These hotels have been contacted as some travelers who come from abroad are demanding luxurious facilities during the isolation period, Kejriwal added. He further stated that the city is ready for any kind of emergency related to coronavirus outbreak with 500 beds under the Government's arrangement.

The Government is doing what is necessary as far as quarantining travelers and assessing them goes, the Delhi CM added.

People who are quarantining at home are being monitored and Kejriwal urged such people to avoid human contact at all costs to avoid the virus from spreading.

Mumbai follows the suit

In a similar move, a day after facing flak over unhygienic conditions at Mumbai's only novel coronavirus quarantine centre, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, said that hotel rooms will be made available for people who are under quarantine. The cost will have to be borne by people using the quarantine facilities at these hotels.

Coronavirus or COVID-19 was declared as a pandemic by the World Health Organisation, WHO. It was first reported in Wuhan, China, and has gripped almost the entire world eventually. Thousands are affected and many dead with new cases and deaths being reported every day.

It is advisable to self-isolate if you feel unwell and home quarantine if you have recently travelled from abroad. Medical help should be taken if you have symptoms like breathing problem, high fever and dry cough, as per directives issued by health authorities.