Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of upcoming James Bond film No Time To Die, starring Daniel Craig in his final 007 outing. Now according to Daily Mail, the film, which was due to release in April, has been postponed until November amid fears around coronavirus, which has infected more than 92,000 worldwide and killed 3,110 globally according to latest figures by World Health Organisation.

Reportedly, producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli have now said that "after careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace" the film has to be delayed. As per latest reports, the film will now hit the screens on November 12 in the UK and on November 25 in the US, with other release dates worldwide to follow.

For the unversed, the latest development comes after prominent James Bond fan site MI6-HQ.com wrote an open letter requesting the delay of the film which brings back Daniel for the one last time as the British spy. Not just the film's release, the makers have also scrapped the Chinese press tour and world premiere, which was scheduled to take place on March 31 in London.

Daniel has earlier portrayed James Bond in Casino Royale (2006), Quantum Of Solace (2008), Skyfall (2012) and Spectre (2015). Now as he sees his last outing in Bond 25, it is said that he will make way for a female Bond, speculated to be played by Lashana Lynch. Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, the film also stars Seydoux, Rami Malek and Ana De Armas.

Costly affair

While the last Bond film earned a whopping $900m (£690m) at worldwide box offices in 2015, trade analysts fear that coronavirus might be able to affect the upcoming film's box office numbers with many of China's cinemas already closed and South Korea and Italy also taking a hit.