The Union Territory of Lakshadweep reported the highest Corona vaccine wastage at 9.96 percent followed by Tamil Nadu 8.83 percent and Assam 7.70 percent so far, as per data shared by the Union health ministry on Wednesday morning. Eight states and two UTs reported above four percent of wastage of vaccine doses, said the statement.

Manipur reported 7.44 percent wastage, while the figure stands at 5.72 percent in Haryana, 4.99 in Dadar and Nagar Haveli, 4.96 percent in Punjab, 4.95 in Bihar, 4.13 percent in Nagaland, and 4.01 percent in Meghalaya.

Out of a total of 47,710 doses supplied by the Union Government, Lakshadweep has wasted 4,461 doses. Similarly, Tamil Nadu has, so far, wasted 6, 27,278 doses out of a total supply of 71,03, 950 doses.

Maharashtra, the worst virus-affected state, has so far received 1,72,62,470 vaccine doses out of which 1,64,45,532 doses have been consumed till Wednesday.

States, UTs asked to keep wastage below 1%



The Union Health Minister has suggested all states and UTs keep vaccine waste below one percent. Recently Health Ministry has made it clear that from its share, the Union Government will allocate vaccine doses to all states and UTs on the basis of performance including less wastage and speed of immunization.

"Wastage of vaccine will also be considered in these criteria and will affect the criteria negatively. Based on the above criteria, the state-wise quota would be decided and communicated to the states adequately in advance," the health ministry stated recently.

Over 17 crore vaccine doses provided to states, UTs



The Union government has, so far, provided nearly 17.02 crore vaccine doses (17,02,42,410) to states and UTs free of cost. Of this, the total consumption including wastages is 16,07,94,796 doses as of Wednesday (May 5) morning.

More than 94.47 lakh COVID vaccine doses (94,47,614) are still available with the states and UTs to be administered, said the statement despite the outcry all over the country over the shortage of vaccine, especially of Covaxin. The ministry said more than 36 lakh (36,37,030) vaccine doses will be sent to the states/UTs within the next 3 days.

Union Government is fighting Coronavirus in collaboration with states and UTs with five components- Test, Track, Treat, COVID Appropriate Behaviour and Vaccination, for containment and management of the pandemic.