Amid uncertainty over the maiden Assembly polls in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, opposition parties have started preparations for the coming other elections.

Instead of devising a strategy for the first-ever assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir, political parties have initiated the process of fighting Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), Panchayat, and Lok Sabha elections.

Three main opposition parties of the UT namely Congress, National Conference, and People's Democratic Party (PDP) have asked their workers to start preparations for the local bodies elections instead of wasting energy on Assembly polls.

In Kashmir Valley, PDP and National Conference have already given directions to the workers at the grassroots to forward lists of potential candidates for the local bodies elections including Panchayat polls.

As far as the Congress is concerned, the party has already started the process to prepare panels for potential candidates for the ULB elections.

Both National Conference and PDP had boycotted the last ULB elections which were held in 2018.

UT administration already appointed nodal officer for ULBs polls

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has already appointed Anil Koul, secretary of the housing and urban development department as the nodal officer for municipal elections in Jammu and Kashmir in 2023.

Koul will be dealing with all issues concerning municipal corporations and municipalities and will work with the deputy director, and secretary of respective ULBs/municipal corporations who will provide all assistance and coordination to the nodal officer for the smooth conduct of municipal elections in 2023. The five-year term of urban local bodies is coming to an end in November this year.

While the term of Srinagar Municipal Corporation would end on November 5, 2023, Jammu Municipal Corporation's term is expiring on November 14. The five-year term of municipal councils and committees would also come to an end in October- November this year.

The last urban local bodies polls were held in October 2018 in J&K during the governor's rule. The NC and PDP had boycotted the ULB polls citing a threat to J&K's special status.