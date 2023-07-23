Days after over two dozen political parties across the country floated Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) to take on the ruling BJP jointly in the coming Parliamentary elections, Congress leaders have started breaking two constituents of the conglomeration Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) and the National Conference.

On Saturday, Congress claimed to have lured some prominent workers of PDP and National Conference who resigned from their respective parties to join the grand-old party, which is the biggest constituent in the newly-formed I.N.D.I.A.

Important to mention here that on July 18, 26 political parties from across the country announced the formation of a new coalition and named it I.N.D.I.A during their Bengaluru meeting.

Congress is the main constituent of this coalition and the PDP and National Conference are constituents of this coalition. In the presence of NC vice president Omar Abdullah and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti name of the new alliance was announced.

Congress's attempt to lure NC, PDP workers raises many eyebrows

By luring leaders and workers of the coalition partners, Congress has given a message that the party would go it alone in J&K.

According to an official handout issued by the party, the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee held workers meeting at the Cheki Belov area of Pulwama District. It urged the Government to take effective measures to address peoples' issues especially the unemployment menace and various other developmental issues concerning J&K.

Senior Congress leader and ex.MLC Ghulam Nabi Monga presided over the meeting while Bashir Ahmad Khan and Fayaz Ahmad Dar also addressed the meeting.

It is mentioned in the official handout of the Congress that on this occasion, scores of prominent workers and leaders from PDP and NC including Distt Youth President NC Sharik Ahmad Dar joined while expressing full faith in the programmes and policies of Congress.

Some NC leaders already opposing any seat arrangments with PDP

As reported earlier, some National Conference leaders have opposed giving any Parliamentary seat to the "weak" PDP in the coming general elections. Recently, Justice (retired) Hasnain Masoodi gave a statement that is a clear indication of differences between the two parties which are part of I.N.D.I.A.

"I am hopeful that our leadership will take a decision on contesting the coming Lok Sabha elections alone in Jammu and Kashmir", Hasnain Masoodi told media persons at Anantnag last week while responding to a query regarding the party's candidate on this prestigious seat.

Masoodi is hopeful that NC leadership will take a decision on Anantnag Lok Sabha while taking into account the ground situation and views of the party cadre.

Hasnain Masoodi had won the election from the Anantnag Lok Sabha seat by defeating PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti in the 2019 Parliamentary elections.