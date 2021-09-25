Amid a spike in positive cases, the district administration on Friday imposed a strict Corona curfew in some parts of Srinagar city for 10 days.

Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, again emerged as a COVID hotspot in the Union Territory. During the last few days, Srinagar city is continuously recording over 50 percent of the total COVID positive cases tested across the Union Territory.

On Friday, Jammu and Kashmir recorded 148 fresh Corona cases, 28 from Jammu province and 120 from Kashmir Valley. Out of total148 cases across J&K, 66 cases were reported from the Srinagar district alone.

District Magistrate Srinagar Muhammad Aijaz Asad, while announcing the imposition of Corona curfew in some parts of the capital city, said that despite declaring some areas as micro containment zones, the city is witnessing a spike in fresh cases.

"There has been a steep rise in COVID positive cases in district Srinagar in the last 24 days which needs interventional and effective measures. The identified hotspots have been declared micro containment zones to check the spread of the disease", the District Magistrate said.

He said certain measures under section 144 CrPC were in place for containment of the spread of Coronavirus, largely aimed at prohibition on public gathering and movement of the public.

Measures taken by authorities are not sufficient to check virus

The District Magistrate admitted that measures taken by the authorities have not led to a significant decline in the number of cases and more stringent measures are needed to ensure that infection does not spread exponentially.

It has been observed that around 70 percent of the daily positive cases during these days have been detected from few particular areas.

"Strict containment measures are also required to ensure the safety of the general public and to prevent transmission of COVID to other parts of district Srinagar", he said.

Curfew imposed after feedback



Authorities reviewed the situation and after obtaining feedback from the stakeholder agencies it has been felt expedient to put in place some reasonable restrictions to minimize the chances of public gatherings and eliminate the spread chain in every form.

Using his power as District Magistrate and chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority, Srinagar, Deputy Commissioner imposed Corona curfew in the areas of Zadibal, Hawal, Alamgari Bazar, Kathi Darwaz, Lal Bazar, Botshah Mohalla, and Umer Colony) for 10 days.

On Monday, the district administration of Srinagar had warned to impose strict lockdown in some areas of the city to check the spread of the deadly virus in other localities. Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Muhammad Aijaz said that some areas in Srinagar continue to violate COVID SoPs and the administration will impose strict lockdown in these areas in a few days.

The Deputy Commissioner had warned that some areas were continuously violating COVID protocols so authorities can't make the entire district hostile for the violation being done by a few areas.