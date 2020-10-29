Ever since the makers have unveiled the trailer of Akshay Kumar's horror-comedy 'Laxmmi Bomb' the film has stirred into controversy. Despite receiving a good response, several fans have expressed their displeasure over the movie's title as they believed it insulted Hindu Goddess Laxmi. A segment of Twitter users even trended the hashtag #BoycottLaxmmiBomb and accused the makers of promoting 'love jihad'.

Amidst the ongoing backlash that the trailer of the film is receiving. The makers of Laxmmi Bomb have changed the title of the film. Yes, you heard that, right!

Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb renamed to 'Laxmii.'

Today, the film directed by Raghava Lawrence went for its censor certificate and posted the screening the makers discussed with CBFC. Keeping in mind and respecting the sentiments of its viewers, the producers of the film - Shabinaa Khan, Tusshar Kapoor and Akshay Kumar have now decided to change the title of their movie.

The horror-comedy starring Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani titled as 'Laxmii'.

Karni Sena sends legal notice to the makers.

As per reports, the notice was sent by advocate Raghavendra Mehrotra on behalf of the Karni Sena. According to the news, Laxmmi Bomb was being considered "derogatory and offensive" to Goddess Laxmi worshipped by the Hindu community. The notice also claimed that the makers deliberately used the title Laxmmi Bomb to lower the dignity of and show disrespect towards the Goddess. It also claimed that the name sends out a wrong message to the society at large towards the "ideology, customs, gods and goddesses of Hindu religion".

When and where can you watch Akshay Kumar's Laxmii

Laxmii is set to premiere on 9th Nov on Disney+ Hotstar VIP. Disney+ Hotstar presents, Laxmiii, produced by Cape of Good Films, Tusshar Entertainment House and Shabinaa Entertainment.

The movie also stars Kiara Advani, Ashwini Kalsekar, Rajesh Sharma and Ayesha Raza Mishra. The film was initially slated to release on Eid 2020, however, owing to the ongoing pandemic the makers decided to release it on a digital platform.

The first song from the film 'Burj Khalifa' has dropped and is creating waves already.