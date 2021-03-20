Bigg Boss 14 finalist Nikki Tamboli tested COVID-19 positive this morning and has been home quarantined, following BMC's rules and regulations. With this latest case of Nikki Tamboli, the total number of coronavirus cases among the industry increased amid the rising number of cases in the state.

Sharing the news with her fans and followers, Nikki wrote on Instagram: "I have been tested COVID positive early this morning. I am self quarantined, and taking all the precautionary measures and medications on my doctor's advise. I request all the people I have come in contact with in these past few days to get tested too. I will forever be grateful for all your love and support. Please be safe, wear your mask always, sanitise your hands regularly and maintain social distancing. Love and light."

Recently, the actress was busy shooting for her upcoming music videos. According to reports, Nikki went for a swab test immediately after coming back from her shoot as she stays with her elderly parents. Now, after testing positive she is under home isolation and is constantly in touch with the doctors.

Soon after her Instagram post, her friends and co-contestants from Bigg Boss 14, including Aly Goni, Shardul Pandit, Abhinav Shukla, Manu Punjabi, and Pavitra Punia have shared their concerns and wished her a speedy recovery.

Actress to join Khatron Ke Khiladi 11?

Nikki Tamboli emerged as the second runner-up of Bigg Boss 14. According to the latest buzz, the actress will be participating in the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. This started following an interview with VJ Andy, where the South actress said: "I may also do a reality show again. I am not gonna name it. Not so soon." But when she was asked to give a clue she went on roaring like a lion, which left her fans wondering if she meant Rohit Shetty's stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi that is scheduled to return to television with its 11th season.

Ever since then her fans are quite excited and have been sharing the clip of the interview. However, the official announcement is yet to happen. Other than the reality show, Nikki has already shot a peppy number with Meet Brothers that will be released soon.