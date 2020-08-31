The curious case of lawyer Prashant Bhushan continues. As the Supreme Court had ordered a fine of one rupee or to spend three months in jail, the lawyer has agreed to pay the fine while also saying he will file a review plea.

The lawyer's case has become more than just two tweets, it's become a national matter of free speech. Many came out to support the lawyer's point and what he was standing for in the case. Now as the SC delivered its verdict, netizens have come forward to point out the case of Justice Karnan, uncannily similar but with a different verdict.

The case of Justice Karnan

Since the Prashant Bhushan's contempt of court case after two tweets which Bhushan says were not meant to 'disrespect' the court, a conversation has begun in the country. Now, with a fine of 1 rupee as the price Bhushan has to pay, a new question has emerged, do different rules apply to different castes before the law?

Even Justice CS Karnan's case in 2017, was a case of free speech. He was held in contempt of court after calling out judges for corruption. Justice Karnan, who happened to be a Dalit was sentenced to a jail term of six months in the case. He was given maximum punishment under the act.

At the time Prashant Bhushan had also welcomed the punishment condemning Justice Karnan. Now, years later, netizens are asking if something was amiss in the 2017 case on Twitter.

Freedom of speech has been a long-standing debate in India, but 'who' gets the right to speak is what the people are now raising concerns about.