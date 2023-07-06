It was on July 16, 2023, that the Mollywood film Pendulum hit theaters all across Kerala. Directed by debutante filmmaker Rejin S Babu, the film garnered positive responses from all corners. However, the current state of the movie is not that promising, as the film is yet to bag an OTT right.

Pendulum: First Malayalam movie to handle the subject of Lucid Dreaming

Pendulum is widely considered the first Malayalam movie to handle multiple subjects like Lucid Dreaming and Time Loop. The film's initial responses were very promising, and it is still continuing its theatrical run in several major centers across Kerala.

It should be also noted that Pendulum hit the theaters in Kerala on the same day of Adipurush's release. And now, Adipurush has been washed out from the theaters in the state, but this small budget movie from a debutant director is still screening in some major centers with at least 50 percent occupancy.

The crisis faced by Pendulum regarding OTT rights has literally bothered the crew members, and they believe that such practice will make filmmakers shy away from making experimental movies in the industry.

"It is very disappointing. The film, even though not a big hit, has received positive responses from audiences who have watched it. If this is the case, how can a filmmaker make experimental movies without having superstars on board," said a close source to the film, who wished to stay anonymous.

He added: "I personally believe that some unknown forces are acting against this movie. If not, why a film with such universal content is not getting OTT rights?"

Interestingly, the film currently holds an IMDB rating of 9.1/10, a clear indication of its quality.

Pendulum: All you need to know

Pendulum stars Vijay Babu and Anumol in the lead roles. The film narrates the story of a person who tries to dig into his past using lucid dreaming.

The supporting star cast includes Indrans, Ramesh Pisharody, Devaki Rajendran, and Prakash Bare.

Arun Damodaran who assisted ace cinematographer Abhinandan Ramanujam for several years has handled the camera of Pendulum.

Pendulum is produced jointly by Danish KA, Lisha Joseph, and Binoj Villya.