Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will file a defamation case against Congress president Rahul Gandhi after the latter had named his son in the Panama Papers.

"Mr @RahulGandhi You have been making patently false allegations of Vyapam to Panama Papers against me and my family. Tomorrow, I am filing a criminal defamation suit for maximum damages against you for frivolous and malafide statements. Let law take its own course now," CM Chouhan tweeted.

However, Gandhi had earlier clarified his statement on Tuesday saying that he got confused because of the amount of corruption in the Bharatiya Janata Party. According to ANI, he said, "BJP mein itna bhrashtachaar hai ki main kal confuse ho gaya tha. Madhya Pradesh ke CM ne Panama nahi kiya unhone to e-tendering aur vyapam scam kiye hain."

#WATCH BJP mein itna brashtachaar hai ki main kal confuse ho gaya tha. Madhya Pradesh ke CM ne Panama nahi kiya unhone to e tendering aur vyapam scam kiye hain: Rahul Gandhi on his earlier remark that MP CM's son was named in Panama papers. #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/HOapxZfw6M — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2018

During a speech in Jhabua, Madhya Pradesh, Gandhi had said, "Name of the son of CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan surfaced in the Panama papers, but no action was taken. Even a country like Pakistan punished its former PM when he was named in the Panama papers."

According to an Economic Times report, he went on to say, "Udhar Chowkidar, Idhar Mamaji. Mamaji ke jo bete hai, Panama Papers me unka naam nikalta hai."

Gandhi has said that he got confused between the CMs. It was Chhattisgarh's Chief Minister Raman Singh's son, Abhishek whose name was in the Panama Papers.