Restaurant aggregator and food delivery company Zomato has invited applications to fill 800 vacancies for engineers, product managers and growth managers. The move comes even as tech giants like Wipro, Microsoft, Amazon, Google, and even Zomato's competitor Swiggy, have recently laid off several of their employees.

"Hello everyone – we have about 800 positions open across these 5 roles at Zomato. If you happen to know someone really good for any of these roles, please tag them on this thread," Zomato's Chief Executive Officer Deepinder Goyal said in a LinkedIn post.

"To express interest in knowing more about any of these roles, please mail me at deepinder@zomato.com -- me and/ or my team will be prompt in responding to you and closing the loop either way," he added.

This comes months after Zomato laid off nearly 3% of its staff after a "regular performance-based churn". The company last laid off 520 employees, or 13% of its staff, in May 2020 due to the downturn in business following the Covid-19 outbreak.

In addition, high-level executives of the company, including co-founder and chief technology officer Gunjan Patidar resigned earlier this month. Mohit Gupta, another co-founder, quit from his post in November last year and Rahul Ganjoo, the head of new initiatives, also left the company in November.

Zomato delivery scam

Reports had surfaced a few days ago detailing how a customer was informed by a food delivery agent at Zomato not to pay online when he orders next in order to cheat them.

Vinay Sati, an entrepreneur, posted on LinkedIn that a Zomato delivery agent suggested them to pay him Rs 200 or Rs 300 and enjoy food worth Rs 1,000 from the next time.

"Aap bas mujhe 200rs, 300rs de dena or 1000rs ke khane ke maje lena," Sati quoted the agent as saying in the post.

The agent allegedly told him that "I will show it to Zomato that you have not taken the food but will also give you the food you ordered."

Following this, Goyal said he is "aware" of this fraud and is "working to plug the loopholes".