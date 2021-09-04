It was on August 02 that Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla died of a heart attack at the age of 40. The death of Sidharth Shukla literally shocked everyone, as he seemed as fit as a nut, and finally, his life ended at the age of 40 due to an unexpected heart attack.

Several recent statistics strongly suggest that heart attack episodes are not confined to people above the age of 50, but are now happening among people below the age of 40.

Heart attack: The silent killer amid Covid pandemic

According to statistics, one in 4 deaths in India is due to cardiovascular diseases and heart stroke is responsible for 80 percent of these cases. Indians now undergo heart attacks almost 8-10 years earlier than many other ethnic groups, and shockingly, 40 percent of them are under the age of 55.

Medical experts reveal that the probability of a heart attack could rise due to various factors that include, smoking, high blood pressure, family history, poor cholesterol levels, and lack of physical exercise. Moreover, humanity is battling the Covid pandemic, and the rise of new mutant variants indicates that there is no end in near sight.

Ten tips to prevent untimely deaths

As the number of untimely deaths due to heart attacks rises, Ayurvedic experts have suggested ten tips to keep diseases at bay.

Waking up 2 hours before the sun rises

Ayurvedic experts believe that waking up two hours before sunrise is one of the healthiest practices you can embrace. Studies suggest that early risers are better at staying hydrated and oxygenating themselves, while late risers are likely to go through the day, playing catch up.

"Because early morning, the mind is so alert, whatever do, you are able to absorb all its benefits," says Dr. Mitali Madhusmita, senior doctor, Art of Living's Sri Sri Tattva Panchakarma.

Drinking two glasses of warm water

Ayurvedic experts recommend drinking two glasses of warm water after waking up in the morning. This does not let the toxins accumulate in the body and makes the system alkaline and improves blood circulation.

Practise Yoga and meditation

It is highly recommended to practice Yoga and meditation every day to get the right dose of endorphins and serotonin-mood uplifting and stress-reducing hormones. These practices are non-negotiable since chronic stress and depression have emerged as one of the major triggers for heart diseases, more so in the last two years.

Sunbath

According to Ayurvedic experts, a sunbath after a full body oil massage will improve blood circulation, betters the lymphatic system, detoxifies the blood, removes dryness in the body and joint stiffness is reduced, leaves you feeling fresh and rejuvenated.

The right time for having food

It is highly recommended to have your lunch by 12-12.30 PM and breakfast by 7.00 AM. Keep a 4-5 hours gap between meals, which is enough time for digestion. People should drink a lot of water and can eat nuts and fruits in between meals. You should finish your supper at least 2 hours before bedtime, for a good sleep. The 2 hours give sufficient time to the system for digestion.

Stay away from noon naps

Try and skip noon naps. Noon naps could increase fatigue and lethargy, and thwart your sleep cycle. Elderly people can do Yogic sleep if they want.

The magic of turmeric

It is recommended to have turmeric-infused warm almond milk before going to bed. Turmeric is an excellent immunomodulator that prevents infections.

What to do during summer and winter?

During summer times, avoid heavy workouts and instead go for Yoga and pranayamas or milder forms of exercise, since the heat in the environment will draw from your energy reserves. During winter and other seasons, hardcore workouts can be done.

Meditation

"If you have a busy, and you want to manage the busy-ness right, meditation is MUST for you. To take the right decisions, one needs a calm mind, you need to have greater clarity, sharp observation, and the right expression. One can easily attain all three with meditation," says Gaurav Verma, Regional Director with The Art of Living's Sri Sri Yoga.

Eat fresh food

Ayurvedic experts recommend having freshly cooked food on time, to increase the energy levels in the body and for better vitality.