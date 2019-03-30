Reports of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas heading for divorce after 117 days of their marriage have created quite a frenzy on social media. An international publication said in their report that Priyanka and Nick's marriage has been hanging by a thread and they have been fighting about everything. However, Priyanka's spokersperson have informed the media that the claims of the actress' divorce with American pop singer are dubious and there's no truth in it.

Priyanka and Nick had recently flown to Miami with the rest of the Jonas family, were seen attending the graduation ceremony of Franklin Jonas, youngest of the Jonas brothers and Priyanka's brother-in-law, in Nashville, Tennessee on March 29. The Quantico star posted a few pictures from the ceremony on her Instagram and blessed him with best wishes to achieve bigger and greater heights.

Meanwhile, Priyanka and Nick are yet to react on the reports of their alleged divorce. However, going by Priyanka's loving chemistry with Jonas family, it looks like all is well between the newly weds contrary to the reports. A couple of days ago, Priyanka and Nick along with Sophie Turner, her fiancé Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas were seen having a great time together on a yacht in Miami, Florida. They even moved on the tunes of Kareena-Sonam's Tareefan song from Veere Di Wedding.

A couple of days ago, Nick was all love for his wife Priyanka while promoting her upcoming YouTube series called If I Could Tell You Just One Thing on Instagram. "Her own Youtube series ✅. Being a world changer ✅. Looking beautiful every step of the way ✅. @priyankachopra you continue to amaze me! Everyone go check it out now!" Nick Jonas wrote on Instagram while sharing the poster of Priyanka's YouTube series.

For the uninitiated, the report claimed that Nick discovered that Priyanka has a temper and seen her controlling side post their wedding celebrations. It also stated that "Nick and Priyanka rushed into things... and now they're paying the price."