Suresh Gopi's new movie Kaaval is continuing its dream run at the box office, and according to the latest updates, this film has emerged as the biggest weekend opener for the Action King. Directed by Nithin Renji Panicker, Kaaval has apparently collected more than Rs 7 crore from the Kerala box.

Kaaval strikes gold amid degrading and competition

Kaaval hit theaters at a time when Dulquer Salmaan's Kurup was enjoying a dream run at theaters in Kerala. Moreover, Suresh Gopi's political affiliation with BJP resulted in hate campaigns, and several netizens called for boycotting the film.

However, the Nithin Renji Panicker directorial flew high like a Phoenix bird in theaters, and the film succeeded in setting the box office on fire. It should be also noted that Kaaval collected such a sum from the Kerala box office when theaters are running with just 50 percent occupancy.

The film has collected more than Rs 1 crore from overseas, and the satellite right was sold for a whopping sum. From the rest of India, the film collected over Rs 75 lakh. The trade figures indicate that Kaaval has already emerged as a successful project for producer Joby George.

Kaaval to be released on Netflix soon

Kaaval, upon its release on November 25, received mixed responses from critics and audiences. Unlike other Suresh Gopi blockbusters, Kaaval followed a different path, and it was basically an emotional thriller. The emotional factor worked well for family audiences, but it disappointed Suresh Gopi fans who expected an in-and-out one-man show from the actor.

In a recent interaction with fans on Facebook, Nithin Renji Panicker thanked the audience for warmly welcoming his movie. He also hinted that his next movie will be a romantic thriller.

Kaaval will be released on Netflix soon. However, Nithin Renji Panicker did not reveal the exact date on which the film will be premiered on the OTT platform.