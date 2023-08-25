The news of Alia Bhatt opting out of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana has left everyone shocked. The actress was all set to play 'Sita' opposite husband Ranbir Kapoor, who will reportedly play the part of Lord Ram. Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film is going to be another magnum opus based on the mythology after Adipurush. However, Alia has reportedly backed out of the project.

Alia Bhatt OUT

The Nitesh Tiwari's mega project was supposed to be a three-part film and the shooting for the same was supposed to start from December. A Pinkvilla report stated that despite multiple attempts, makers and Alia couldn't arrive at the same dates for the commencement of the film. And now, the latest we hear is that a top actress from South is all set to replace Alia Bhatt.

This actress IN

Although there is no confirmation, rumour of Sai Pallavi replacing Alia Bhatt in the mega project has taken over social media. The film is going to be one of the costliest and grandest film Bollywood has seen. Earlier, there were reports of the makers of Ramayana being extra cautious about the whole, the setting, the cast and the dialogues owing to the Adipurush controversy.

Makers cautious

Nitesh Tiwari and his team are being extra cautious in terms of how they plan to approach making Ramayan.' The source added they 'want to keep it as authentic as possible'. They also want to be cautious of the dialogues, especially after Adipurush received flak for its 'cringe-worthy dialogues'," an India Today report had stated.