Acclaimed singer and musician Pink and her three-year-old son tested positive for Coronavirus. The singer is now appealing to everyone to stay at home and follow all the protocols.

The 40-year-old songwriter Pink is urging her fans to stay home and protect themselves after she and her son tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. While talking about the same on her Instagram, the "Raise Your Glass" singer talked about the dangerous infection and how she got saved.

As per Pink, she and her three-year-old son Jameson were showing symptoms of the contagious Coronavirus, but she was re-tested and no longer has COVID-19. It should be noted that she did not mention whether or not her son tested positive or not.

"Two weeks ago my three-year-old son, Jameson, and I are were showing symptoms of COVID-19. Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive," Pink wrote in a lengthy Instagram post on Friday alongside a photo of herself and her son Jameson. "My family was already sheltering at home and we continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor. Just a few days ago we were re-tested and are now thankfully negative."

Pink then went on to talk about the seriousness of the illness and how the disease does not see whether someone is rich or poor, healthy or unhealthy. COVID-19 is affecting all those who are coming in contact with someone showing the symptoms.

"In an effort to support the healthcare professionals who are battling on the frontlines every day, I am donating $500,000 to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia in honour of my mother, Judy Moore, who worked there for 18 years in the Cardiomyopathy and Heart Transplant Center," she continued in her post.

Celebrities suffering from Coronavirus:

The "So What" singer is another name in the list of famous Hollywood celebrities who were tested positive. As per our previous report, movie stars like Tom Hanks and Idris Elba were also tested positive. Both of them have also urged everyone to stay at home and protect themselves from the novel Coronavirus.

With over one million cases of the virus worldwide, there are several other known celebrities who have tested positive. Tom Hanks' wife Rita Wilson, and Game of Thrones star Kristofer Hivju are also tested positive.