The Luther star, Idris Elba, who was celebrated as the sexiest man alive in 2018, has become the latest Hollywood star to test positive for coronavirus.

Hollywood star Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson shocked the entertainment world when they announced that they were tested positive for COVID-2019. Days after that, Idris Elba has come forward and revealed to his millions of fans that he too got the positive result after being tested over the weekend.

The 47-year-old Elba revealed that he showed no symptoms but thought to test immediately after learning that someone he had been exposed to had tested positive for the coronavirus disease.

As per Idris Elba's social media post, he has been in quarantine ever since the results.

In the released statement, you can see Elba's revealing what happened to him. He is accompanied by his wife, Sabrina Dhowre. The acclaimed star has urged his followers to stay safe and avoid social gatherings.

"Look, this is serious, you know?" he said. "Now's the time to think about social distancing, washing your hands ... Beyond that, there are people out there who aren't showing symptoms and that can easily spread it. So now's a real-time to be really vigilant about washing your hands and keeping your distance."

This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing ???? No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ — Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020

Idris Elba even asked his fans to practice "transparency" by getting tested if they feel that they are sick.

"We live in a divided world right now," he added. "We can all feel it. It's been bull****. But now's the time for solidarity. Now's the time for thinking about each other. There are so many people whose lives have been affected, from those who have lost people they love, to people that don't even have it but have lost their livelihoods. This is real."

Idris Elba's future projects

The London-born Idris Elba has made his name by starring in movies like Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom, Prometheus, and starring as Heimdall in several Marvel movies, including Thor, Avengers: Infinity War, and others.

Idris Elba was last seen as Brixton Lore in 2019's Hobbs & Shaw. Fans will soon him in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad movie.

Following which, he will star alongside Tilda Swinton in George Miller's fantasy drama movie, Three Thousand Years of Longing.