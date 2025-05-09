American-Jewish community thanks India for eliminating Islamist terrorist Abdul Rauf Azhar

Operation Sindoor, targeting nine high-value terror locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) also brought the much-awaited justice to friends and family of American-Jewish journalist Daniel Pearl.

Reports suggest that Islamist terrorist Abdul Rauf Azhar, a co-conspirator in the 2002 abduction and brutal murder of Wall Street Journal reporter Pearl and also the IC-814 hijacking mastermind, was also among the dozens of terrorists eliminated in the counter-terrorism offensive that destroyed 'Markaz Subhan Allah', the JeM terror headquarters and training facility in Pakistan's Bahawalpur, on Wednesday.

Several noted personalities and people from all walks of life took to social media, are now thanking India for giving justice to Pearl by neutralising Azhar, brother of UN proscribed terrorist and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar.

"India delivered justice for the brutal murder of American-Jewish journalist Daniel Pearl by eliminating Abdul Rauf Azhar, the Jaish-e-Mohammed commander and key conspirator behind Pearl's kidnapping, torture, and beheading," American Activist Amy Mek posted on X.

"Abdul Rauf Azhar wasn't just a terrorist; he was the brother of Masood Azhar, JeM's founder, and a mastermind behind some of the most heinous Islamic attacks. He conspired to murder Daniel Pearl," she added.

"Operation Sindoor struck at the heart of terror, hitting Jaish-e-Mohammed strongholds and sending a clear message: India will not stand by while radicals slaughter non-Muslims. To India, we say Thank You. Thank you for standing strong against Islamic terror and taking the fight directly to the jihadis," Mek said further.

Former US Special Envoy Ellie Cohanim also extended her gratitude to the government of India

"For too long we did not see justice for the evil beheading of Daniel Pearl. Personally grateful to the government of India. Daniel Pearl forever memorialised by his last words echoing thousands of years of Jewish history & persecution: "My father is Jewish, my mother is Jewish, I am Jewish"," Cohanim posted on X.

American author Pamela Geller, international human rights Lawyer Arsen Ostrovsky and Israeli journalist Emily Schrader also took to social media, thanking India for fighting against Islamic terror.

"India Kills Muslim Terrorist Who Beheaded Jewish-American Wall Street Journal Reporter Daniel Pearl THANK YOU, INDIA!" Geller wrote.

The US authorities for long have been seeking justice for the kidnapping and brutal murder of Daniel Pearl.

"Thank you to our Indian friends for eliminating one of the key terrorists behind the 2002 execution of Danny Pearl. The Jewish and Indian people are two very proud nations, both fighting against the forces of Islamic terror," Ostrovsky posted on X.

"Justice. Thank you India, for eliminating the monsters who beheaded Daniel Pearl," posted Schrader.

A key base for terrorist operations, the Bahawalpur site has been reduced to rubble. Masood Azhar, the founder of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), is one of India's most wanted terrorists, responsible for several high-profile terror attacks, including the 2019 Pulwama bombing that killed 40 CRPF personnel.

(With inputs from IANS)