A woman and her eight-year-old son were stopped from boarding an American Airlines plane in the United States on June 30 as her "attire was not acceptable".

Tisha Rowe and her son were returning to Miami after a week-long vacation in Jamaica. When they reached Kingston airport, Tisha, a family medicine physician, went to the washroom to cool off since she was sweating in her romper.

However, when Tisha and her son were boarding the flight, the attendant asked her if she had a jacket and when she said no, she was offered a blanket to cover herself up. "You cannot get on the plane dressed like that," the flight attendant had said, reports Washington Post.

Embarrassed, Tisha took the blanket since she did not want to miss the flight.

After the flight landed, Tisha saw that there was another woman wearing shorts and they were shorter than her own.

"The difference between that woman and me is she was about a size 2, thin. It's hard to understand if you are not a double minority, a woman and a black, how it's not pulling a card," Tisha said.

Tisha went on to say that when she spoke to the woman, the latter said that she did not face any problems while boarding the flight. However, she assured Tisha that she will join her in filing a formal complaint.

Shannon Gilson, an American Airlines spokesperson said that they apologised to Tisha and that they have refunded the ticket cost as compensation but Tisha said that she has not received any notification that the money has been refunded.

She said that a refund is not enough and will not erase the memory for her eight-year-old son or herself. Tisha said that she wants an acknowledgement of the incident and the effects of these dress codes on passengers.

In a statement, Gilson said, "We apologize to Dr Rowe and her son for their experience. We are proud to serve customers of all backgrounds and are committed to providing a positive, safe travel experience for everyone who flies with us."

Rowe added that the airlines have not guided her in the process of filing a formal complaint even though she has asked them multiple times.

It is known that the airlines is very stringent regarding the travellers' dress codes, which is written in its conditions of carriage, which reads, "Dress appropriately; bare feet or offensive clothing aren't allowed."

The Washington Post reports that Tisha has been receiving calls from American Airlines continuously but she refused to answer the calls insisting they their correspondence should be via email.

American Airlines has always been under fire for racial discrimination. In 2017, NAACP issued a travel advisory asking black travellers to refrain from travelling via American Airlines since they have a reputation of discrimination and the travellers may experience "disrespectful, discriminatory or unsafe conditions."

The ban was lifted in 2018 with the NAACP announcing that they have lifted the warning after acknowledging that the airlines agreed to have an implicit-bias training and implement new means in order to resolve discrimination complaints.