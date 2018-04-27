America And Irans Rocky Relationship

The U.S. and Irans have spent decades not trusting one another. From the U.S. orchestrating a coup against Irans democratically elected leader to Iran blaming the American government for 9/11, there has been over sixty years of bad blood between the two nations among the occasional attempt to a draw a line in the sand.President Donald Trump has taken clear action against Iran and has threatened to leave the Iran nuclear deal agreed in 2015. As the May 2018 deadline draws closer it is uncertain what the future holds. and amp;nbsp;[Audio Library, Audio Blocks]