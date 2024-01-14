It was a star-studded night on Saturday as who's who from the industry put their best fashion foot forward and attended the reception of Nupur Shikhare and Ira Khan. The event took place in Mumbai's BKC Jio Centre.

Let's take a look at who wore what. The Best-dressed celebs and the worst-dressed celebs.

The bride and groom looked surreal in ethnic outfits: Best dressed celebs

Aamir had opted for a black Sherwani, white pants, and a cream-coloured pocket handkerchief. Ira looked resplendent in a bright red sleeveless embellished blouse, a matching lehenga skirt, and a matching dupatta. Nupur went for an all-black traditional ensemble.

Shah Rukh Khan attended the occasion with his wife Gauri Khan and looked handsome in formal attire. Gauri opted for a maroon outfit.

Salman Khan also graced the occasion in black formal wear and greeted the paparazzi.

Ranbir Kapoor made heads turn in traditional white formal wear, he greeted the paparazzi with folded hands.

Katrina Kaif looked beautiful in an ivory-coloured lehenga.

Sushmita Sen looked stunning in a black ruffled saree with an off-shoulder blouse.

Sushmita Sen arrived with her rumoured boyfriend Rohman Shawl and daughter. Sushmita also shook hands with the paps and wished them a 'Happy New Year.'

Kangana Ranaut wore a pastel pink and grey embroidered lehenga-choli.

Business tycoon Mukesh Ambani arrived with his wife Nita Ambani for the wedding reception of Aamir Khan's daughter. The couple twinned in black.

One of the most loved stars Dilip Joshi fondly known for his role in TMKOC as Jethalal attended the bash with his wife. The couple looked elegant in black.

Worst dressed

Shehnaaz Gill wore a shimmery bralette blouse and a lehenga and paired it up with a dupatta. Netizens were unhappy with her bold outfit.

Jaya Bachchan wore a multi-coloured traditional outfit.

Ameesha Patel flaunted her cleavage in a low-neck choli and a silver lehenga for the occasion. Netizens found her outfit inappropriate for the reception and schooled her for her fashion sense.

Others who amped up the glam quotient, are Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, Randeep Hooda with his wife Lin Laishram, Shehnaaz Gill, Shweta Tiwari with her daughter Palak Tiwari, Mrunal Thakur and Taare Zameen Par actor Darsheel Safary were also seen gracing the occasion.

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and others inside the reception venue can also be seen going viral on social media.

Ira and Nupur first registered their marriage in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai on January 3rd 2024. The couple then had an extravagant three-day wedding ceremony in Udaipur on January 10.