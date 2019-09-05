It has been a strange few months for Ambati Rayudu - he was axed from India's World Cup squad, then put out a tweet which saw him receive massive backlash, then retired from all formats of the game and now, has gone back on the decision and wants to play the game again.

The right-hander said that sane voices in VVS Laxman and Noel David, as well as the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) management spoke with him and they made a lot of sense. Hence, he decided to think more practically.

'Good people have spoken to me'

"Good people have spoken to me and said that maybe it's not the right time. The CSK (Chennai Super Kings) management, VVS Laxman bhai, Noel David bhai were constantly talking to me and I felt eventually that what they said made sense," Rayudu was as quoted by Cricbuzz.

He also said that these conversations made him think and he came to the conclusion that he should not be selfish and call it quits without giving something back to the game, the game which he had been serving for the past 20 years.

Speaking about the snub he received from the World Cup squad, the right-hander concedes that he was extremely disappointed primarily because he was mentally prepared to take up the challenge for the side and that he had been channelling all his focus into preparing for this role.

"It was very disappointing, but I'm sure they must have had some combinations or plans in mind. I was actually very, very prepared for playing the World Cup to be honest," he further added.

So, was he disappointed with the much-talked about 3d tweet? Well, he is not as he believes that such things should not determine selection policies.

"If it comes down to such things...I don't know how to put it, but I don't think that would've played any part. And if it did, I can't imagine what cricketers must be going through honestly," he adds.

Talking about social media, the batsman did concede that it has never been a medium for him to vent out his opinions as he believes in going through the grind on the field and giving it all for the game.

"My love for the sport and what I enjoy doing on the ground is what drives me to play the sport. All the frills and glamour that comes with it don't interest me," he added.