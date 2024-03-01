The day has finally arrived for the grand pre-wedding festivity of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The celebrations is all set to commence from March 1 and will go on till March 3. Needless to say, it's a star-studded evening with celebs, industrialists and international stars under one roof. Who's who from all corners of the world arrived for the big night.

Global celebrities like Rihanna and Mark Zuckerberg arrived on Thursday. B-town stars like Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Raha Kapoor and many more arrived on Thursday.

Bill Gates, Ivanka Trump, Dj Bravo arrive in Jamnagar

On Friday morning Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Pandey, Mira Rajput, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Disha Patani, Sachin Tendulkar, Shraddha Kapoor, Sania Nehwal, Orry among others have arrived at the venue.

Anil Ambani and Tina Ambani, Madhuri Dixit, Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Varun Dhawan around 2000 guests have already arrived at the venue.

Former White House Adviser and daughter of ex-US President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump reached Jamnagar with her daughter and landed at Jamnagar on Friday afternoon. Bill Gates was seen arriving at the venue in a swanky car.

Bus with celebs arrives at the pre-wedding bash of Anant-Radhika

While a section of celebs arrived in luxury cars arranged by Ambanis. A section of celebs arrived at the main venue and seated in an AC bus, with celebs waiting to get inside the bus. Several clips show Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Kareena, Saif, Taimur, Varun, Natasha, and David Dhawan in bus. While SRK, Gauri, and Big B Abhishek travelled via luxury car to the venue.

Ananya and Aditya papped seated alongside each other. Taimur and Ibrahim waved at the paparazzi.

The common bus for all celebs became the talk of the two on social media, and social media users couldn't digest the fact that celebs travelled in a bus like commoners.

A paparazzi page shared the video of the bus carrying a galaxy of stars as "down-to-earth celebs".

Netizens had a field day after seeing the sight of celebs in a bus.

A user mentioned, "It's not down to earth, it's only the option Ambani gave them.."

Another wrote, "Dayum..so chaotic. This looks like the rush hour scramble to get a foothold in a public bus. Why are there so many hangers-on crowding near the door?"

The third user wrote, "So far Ranbir Kapoor and family went in rolls Royce Srk and family - rolls Royce Deepveer - Mercedes-Benz.."

The third one said, "I mean they could still have arranged a fleet of cars for them. Even normal high-budget weddings in India have a posse of rental cars to transport the guests from the airport to the venue. And we are talking about Ambanis here.."

The next one mentioned, "Why can't celebs arrange their own cars once they land at the airport?

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur and Jeh were all smiles after meeting Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan outside the private airport. Kareena hugged Ibrahim and Sara hugged Dad and also did salaam to Saif before heading towards the entry.

Aamir Khan's sartorial choice drew ire, as he wore a flared maroon patiyala with a kurta. In scorching heat, it was indeed a causal and breezy outfit.

Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant, is set to tie the knot with industrialist Viren Merchant's daughter, Radhika Merchant on July 12 this year.

The pre-wedding celebrations kicked off on Wednesday with the customary 'anna seva' tradition. Mukesh Ambani, alongside his son Anant Ambani, wherein Anant and Radhika Merchant, along with Mukesh Ambani served traditional Gujarati dishes to the residents of Jogwad village, located near the Reliance Township in Jamnagar.

Radhika's maternal grandmother and parents--Viren and Shaila Merchant--also took part in the 'anna seva'. Food will be served to about 51,000 local residents, which will continue for the next few days.