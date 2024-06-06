The Ambanis have brought the Italian cities of Portofino and Genoa to a standstill with their lavish pre-wedding cruise party for their younger son, Anant Ambani. Residents and local businesses are outraged after experiencing shutdowns and sleepless nights due to unruly guests.

India's richest man, Mukesh Ambani, and his family are celebrating Anant's engagement to Radhika Merchant with a four-day luxury cruise from Palermo to the south of France and back. The cruise included stops in Rome, Portofino, Genoa, and Cannes, featuring a series of extravagant parties. However, the bash upset locals and businesses as the entire bay was blocked, preventing access for residents and tourists.

Reportedly, residents made numerous complaints to police after the cruise pulled into the port of Genoa and played loud music till dawn. Residents noted that although the destination has hosted numerous events by celebrities and billionaires, this is the first time such a public nuisance has occurred. The picturesque village has been a favourite spot for celebrities seeking an idyllic wedding location—both Australian singer Sia and reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian tied the knot here—but it had never been shut down for any event before.

Despite a strict no-phones policy, videos showed that the entertainment lineup included the American band Backstreet Boys and singer Katy Perry, with at least 800 guests in attendance.

The wedding is scheduled for 12 July, but the celebrations began earlier with a pre-wedding event in Ambani's hometown of Jamnagar, Gujarat, in March. This three-day gala cost $150 million and hosted over 1,200 guests, including a performance by American singer Rihanna. The attendees included Bill Gates, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, Blackstone chairman Stephen Schwarzman, Disney CEO Bob Iger, Ivanka Trump, Morgan Stanley CEO Ted Pick, Bank of America chairman Brian Thomas Moynihan, Qatar Premier Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Adnoc CEO Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, EL Rothschild chair Lynn Forester de Rothschild, the king and queen of Bhutan, tech investor Yuri Milner and Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen, among others.

Radhika Merchant is the daughter of Viren Merchant, the CEO of Encore Healthcare, and Shaila Merchant. She is known for her classical dance, having received training in Bharatnatyam under the guidance of Guru Bhavana Thakar at Shree Nibha Arts. Radhika's engagement to Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, has been a longstanding union, and she is a familiar presence at Ambani family gatherings.