This year is dedicated to Ambanis. Months after Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's grand wedding, the family celebrated another milestone by inaugurating the swanky new Arts Café at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai. The grand opening on Saturday saw Bollywood's biggest stars making head-turning appearances.

However, it was Ambani Bahus Shloka and Radhika that looked stunning in bold outfits.

Let's take a look at who wore what!

Isha Ambani amps up bling quo with her daughter.

Isha Ambani never fails to turn heads with her impeccable style. She posed with her family, which also included her two-year-old daughter, Aadiya Shakti. The mother-daughter duo stole the show in matching pink Dolce & Gabbana outfits, with Aadiya's dress featuring an oversized bow for a playful twist.

Isha's sequined pink dress channelled blended elegance with a touch of glamour. Styled by celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania, the custom Dolce & Gabbana piece featured a flattering boat neck and loose sleeves for effortless comfort. She paired the dress with sparkling jewellery, including earrings, bracelets, and a statement ring, along with chic pink heels.

Nita Ambani exuded elegance in a classic black and white suit. Shloka Ambani, her daughter-in-law, opted for a chic peach off-the-shoulder Alexander McQueen dress. Radhika Merchant looked stunning in a floral Dior dress.

A section of netizens pointed out that Nita is only giving importance to choti bahu Radhika over Shloka Ambani.

A user mentioned, "Nita mam is close to Radhika always.."

Another mentioned, 'Why is Nita Ambani giving attention only to Radhika? Badi bahu is always neglected."

Black and bold!

Shah Rukh Khan looked dapper in a leather black jacket, he twinned with his wife Gauri. Shahid Kapoor opted for a classic all-black outfit, while his wife, Mira Rajput, chose a striking embellished dress from Kanika Goyal Label.

Katrina Kaif opted for a sleek black Toni Maticevski dress paired with Jimmy Choo pumps. Ananya Panday opted for a plunging neckline Gaurav Gupta mini-dress featuring a daring front slit. Vidya Balan also opted for a black outfit.

Sisters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor opted for shimmery bold pink and blue dresses. Suhana Khan wore a Chanel skirt and jacket combination. Shanaya Kapoor wore a white dress from Cult Gaia.

Madhuri Dixit also made a graceful appearance in a lavender off-shoulder tassel dress from Tanieya Khanuja. The star-studded event at the NMACC Arts Cafe was a true celebration of fashion and entertainment, bringing together some of the biggest names in Bollywood and the business world.