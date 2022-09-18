Flipkart and Amazon have announced Big Billion Days and Great Indian Sales, where we will see futher discounts on the iPhones. Currently, the iPhone 12 is available for Rs 59,900 on Apple's site and Rs 57,900 on Amazon. But the e-commerce platform has hinted that the price of the iPhone could go down to under Rs 40,000 during its annual Great Indian Festival sale.

The price of old iPhones have dropped following the launch of iPhone 14 on September 7. With this, the price of old iPhone has dropped by over Rs 10,000 for specific models of iPhone 11, 12,13 on leading e-commerce site in India.

Here, look at some deals of the best deals:-

Apple iPhone 12 price drop

Apple iPhone 12 is currently priced at ₹59,990 in India. The Amazon page says that this will be the 'lowest ever price' of iPhone 12. Amazon web page reveals that Apple iPhone 12 will be available below ₹40,000 in the sale. Most likely, this will be the price for the phone's base variants that packs 64GB internal storage.

Apple iPhone 12 comes with a 6.1-inch OLED display panel with 460ppi pixel density and 1200nits peak brightness. The smartphone has a Super Retina XDR display with ceramic shield protection. It comes powered by A14 Bionic chipset and is offered in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB storage options.

In other side, Flipkart has also revealed offers on Apple iPhones that will be available during the Big Billion Days sale. As teased, iphone will be available at ₹4_990 suggesting that the smartphone will retail at below ₹50,000 in the sale. Apple recently slashed the price of iPhone 13 from ₹79,900 to ₹69,900.

Apple iPhone 11 price drop

The original price of iPhone 11 for both the models is Rs 49,900 and Rs 54,900 for 64GB and 128GB. Apple iPhone 11 price have cut of upto Rs 6,000 on Amazon and Flipkart site. The iPhone 11 64GB is now available on Flipkart for Rs 43,900 and on Amazon for 128GB cost Rs 48,900.

iPhone 13 massive price drop

The orginal price of Apple iPhone 13(128GB ) is Rs 79,900. Customers can get this device for Rs 65,900 in Starlight colour on Amazon and on Flipkart, the device is available for 69,900 in colour Blue. The iPhone 13 has also got a massive price cut over Rs 1000.