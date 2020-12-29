2020 has been a bad year for many and now joining the list is Amazon and a customer who had placed an order for Atta (wheat flour). Due to the pandemic, reliance on e-commerce platforms and home-delivery platforms was higher than ever. From ordering groceries to fulfilling late-night cravings, people turned to their phones instead of stepping outside this year. But little did one Amazon customer knew about an uninvited guest to inspect his package.

In a video shared on Twitter by an Amazon customer, who had ordered pantry products from Amazon.in, the e-commerce giant had delivered packets of wheat flour. But to his surprise, the package was damaged in the most unusual way. Rats had raided the package, made tiny holes on to the packet of Atta and even partially ate the cardboard that it came in.

The Amazon customer alleged that the package came in the condition as shown in the video. Shared on Monday evening, the video tweet was responded to by Amazon Help, which sought details of the customer to sort out the matter.

IBTimes reached out to Amazon India team for a statement on the matter and the response, when received, will be duly updated. A company spokesperson told us that attempts were made to reach out to the customer but to no avail. The story will be updated with the resolution.

Shopping online gone wrong

Unfortunately, this isn't the only time an online shopping experience has gone for a toss. Just last month, a Delhi woman had ordered a PS4 worth Rs 27,990 on Amazon, instead received stones inside the console.

But Amazon jumped to the rescue of the customer and refunded the full amount after an investigation.

It is not clear as of this writing, whether Amazon has addressed the grievance of the customer who received damaged Atta packets. But one of the best practices to ensure you are not stuck in a similar situation, is to take a video of unboxing Amazon packages, especially in case the item is expensive.