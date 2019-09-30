Amazon's Great India Festival is back with some great deals on a wide range of products and if you're looking for some crazy deals on smartphones then it is the right time. As the tradition goes, Amazon's sale brings steep discounts on smartphones, ranging from brands like Apple to OnePlus and others.

What makes this sale the right time to buy a smartphone is the fact that Amazon goes to new lengths to make sure the deals are worthy. They are not just offers tied to certain conditions, but discounts are real and one can surely benefit from them.

As always, some offers are better than others. In this article, you are going to see some of those better deals during Amazon Great Indian Festival. But act fast as the sale ends on October 4 and there's also a chance the products with the best discount might go out of stock.

Before we get to the offers, it's worth mentioning that SBI cardholders can avail additional instant discounts and cashbacks on their purchases. There's also no-cost EMI facility in partnership with Bajaj Finserv along with exchange offers. The benefits are greater for those who avail these additional offers.

Let's check out the discounts on popular smartphones:

iPhone XR: Available for Rs 44,999. Avail great offers on exchange

OnePlus 7: Available for Rs 29,999 for 6GB+128GB model

OnePlus 7 Pro: Available for Rs 44,999 for 6GB+128GB model

Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Available for Rs 42,999

Redmi 7: Available for Rs 5,999 for 2GB+32GB model

Mi A3: Available for Rs 12,999 for 4GB+64GB model

Poco F1: Available for Rs 15,999 for 6GB+128GB model

Realme U1: Available for Rs 7,999 for 3GB+32GB model

Nokia 6.1 Plus: Available for Rs 9,999 for 6GB+64GB model

Amazon, through its attractive offers during Great Indian Festival, managed to sell phones worth Rs 750 crore from OnePlus, Apple and Samsung in 36 hours. The sale is still ongoing and ends on October 4, giving the e-commerce giant ample time to breach that record. Shoppers can browse through all the offers on Amazon's official website.