Director Raghu Samarth's Kannada film Law starring Ragini Prajwal garnered a lot of admiration from the audience. The absorbing crime-thriller film received positive reviews and ratings.

Law is a legal Kannada drama film and director Raghu Samarth has written the script and dialogues for it. The film is produced by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar and M Govinda under the banner PRK Productions. This much-awaited movie has started streaming on Amazon Prime Video from July 17.

Law movie story: It is about Law graduate Nandini (Ragini Prajwal), who files a case of gang-rape by 3 men, whose parents are powerful politicians. The case is handed over to CBI and in-charge officer Parthasarathy Brahma (Hebbale Krishna) finds out that she has filed a false case against them. What happens next forms the crux of the story.

Analysis: Director Raghu Samarth has chosen a good concept for the film Law, but he lacked seriousness in its execution. The first half starts at a slow pace but gains moment by the end of the first half. The second half is intense and thrilling. Some scenes are unnecessarily forced into the movie, say the audience.

Ragini Prajwal, who is making her debut, has tried her best to do justice to her role and her acting is one the highlights of Laa. Siri Prahlad, Achyuth Kumar, Sudharani, and Mukyamanthri Chandru are good in their respective roles in the movie. Picturisation, music and dialogues are the attractions on the technical front, add the viewers.

Law movie review and rating: We bring you some viewers' responses to the film shared on Twitter. Scroll down to see the audience' reactions:

ಮುಳ್ಳನ್ನು ಮುಳ್ಳಿನಿಂದಲೇ ತೆಗೆಯಬೇಕು! Unornamented story! Elegant screenplay! @raginichandran Brilliant job ma'am. Krishna Hebbale sir, you're awesome. Another great product from @PuneethRajkumar sir's production team. Director Raghu Samarth sir plan a web series #LawOnPrime #Kannada

Superb movie, would have loved to watch it in theaters. The best movie of 2020. So refreshing and good acting by all the stars. Yes they are all stars. Congratulations sir #PRK #LawOnPrime

Very nice movie, I request all my friends to watch... #Law #LawOnPrime #LawReview Hats-off #Appu @PuneethRajkumar sir.

#LawOnPrime ▪️ Well executed first half, Story starts with slow pace ▪️ Ragini Prajwal's decent acting , with Soulful Song ▪️ Few of Mandya Ramesh scenes irritates you Actual Story to start now #LawOnPrime ▪️ 2nd half where it takes Drastic increase in story line ▪️ Didn't find more importance to background score ▪️ Each and every characters did their best #LawOnPrime Final Verdict ▪️ Clean and neat one time watchable movie by Raghu Samarth *JUSTICE SERVED TO NANDINI* #LawReview @raginichandran @PRK_Productions

#LawOnPrime It's a good movie My rating 3.5/5 , @raginichandran acting was very good #RaginiPrajwal #AshwiniPuneethRajkumar @PuneethRajkumar #PRKAudio

Awesome movie well direction and Perfect performance,, Best crime Thriller movie in Recent days ,,,. Rating 10/9 @PuneethRajkumar @PrajwalDevaraj @raghusamarth #LawOnPrime #Law #kannada @PrimeVideoIN

#LawReview : Good concept ,but movie could have been way better,director didn't handle the seriousness of movie Heroine performance was not appropriate for few scenes, Many Unnecessary scenes and comedy. First half was slow and the last 20 minutes was good. 2.5/5 #LawOnPrime #law

