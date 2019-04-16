Directed by Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, is now available on Amazon Prime Video, shortly after its successful theatrical release

Gully Boy also marks the movie debut of Amazon Prime Video's very own Siddhant Chaturvedi, popular for his role as fast-bowler Prashant Kanaujia on International Emmy Nominated Prime Original Series Inside Edge.

Amazon Prime Video today announced that superhit Gully Boy is set to make its digital debut exclusively with Amazon Prime Video. The film, which received a standing ovation at the Berlin International Film Festival, will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on April 16 2019.

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Zoya Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar, the film features superstar Ranveer Singh as the titular character, Alia Bhatt as the bold and beautiful Safeena, and Amazon Prime Video's very own Inside Edge protégé, Siddhant Chaturvedi as Gully Boy's mentor MC Sher.

"Inside Edge was the start of my journey as an actor. The success of my debut show on Amazon Prime Video gave me the opportunity to play a powerful character called MC Sher in the Gully Boy. The film releasing on this platform is boht hard news because it almost feels like a homecoming for me," said Siddhant Chaturvedi.

The film follows the inspiring story of Murad, a gully rapper, intent on making his dreams come true with the power of his spoken words. Taking the nation by a storm with its gripping storyline and phenomenal acting, Gully Boy had received commercial and critical success.

Gully Boy is a film about a 22 year old Muslim kid from a ghetto in Bombay. The boy is a rapper, and the story is his journey from realising his love for rap, to chasing his dream, and to inadvertently transcending his class. Authentic Hip Hop in India is a recent phenomenon and like anywhere else in the world, is rising from the streets. It is the only true political space in music right now and it's coming from people that have nothing to lose, the colonised poor.