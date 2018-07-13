Amazon Prime Day sale will begin on July 16, where it will be offering thousands of deals at the lowest prices for 36 hours straight. During this sale, popular Honor smartphones will be available at a discounted price to make their purchase worthwhile.

Honor View 10, Honor 7X and Honor 7C will be available at their lowest prices during Amazon Prime Day sale. If you had any of these Honor smartphones on your wishlist, mark your calendars for Amazon Prime Day sale starting at noon on Monday.

"We are excited to partner with Honor to announce offers on Honor 7X, Honor View 10 and Honor 7C exclusively for our members this Prime Day. Prime members can enjoy great offers on these bestselling smartphones by Honor from 12 noon on July 16 through midnight on July 17," Akshay Sahi, Director & Head of Prime at Amazon India, said in a statement.

Amazon Prime Day offer on Honor smartphones

According to Honor's announcement, Honor View 10 smartphone will be available at Rs 29,999, along with 10 percent instant discount on using HDFC Bank cards and No Cost EMI. While the offer price sounds like a deal, it's surprising to see Honor View 10 already available for Rs 29,999 on Amazon.in.

Other two smartphones said to be available on discount during Amazon Prime Day sale are already selling at their lowest price. The company said the Honor 7C and Honor 7X will also be participating in the sale by retailing at a starting price of Rs 9,499 and Rs 11,999, respectively.

Honor 7C's offer price for the 32GB variant will be Rs 9,499 and the 64GB storage model will cost Rs 11,499. However, the current price of both the variants is not too far from the offer price. Both models are already available at just Rs 500 more than their offer price, which is said to be effective during the Prime Day sale.

Finally, the Honor 7X can be picked at Rs 11,999 for the 32GB variant while the 64GB model is selling at Rs 13,999. While these prices are already in effect, they are generously discounted from their respective launch prices. Buyers won't have to wait until the Prime Day sale begins to avail the best price.

Other deals

Apart from Honor phones, there will be exciting offers on other branded smartphones during Amazon Prime Day sale. For instance, Samsung fans can avail the best price on the latest Galaxy Note8 smartphone and it can be bought for as low as Rs 43,900 with exchange deal.

Shoppers can also look out for deals on other popular phones, laptops, DSLRs, Amazon Echo speakers, Fire products, and much more.

Even if you miss Amazon's sale, Flipkart is also hosting its own sale under Big Shopping Days, which will run from July 16 till July 19. The e-commerce giant promises great offers through Rush Hour deals, Price Crash deals and much more. Buyers can watch out for some attractive discounts on Google Pixel 2 XL, Honor 9i and more.

Stay tuned for updates.