As the world is still reeling under the effect of deadly coronavirus, millions have lost their jobs but e-commerce companies have managed to deliver their services in various corners of the country despite several hurdles.

Amazon seems to have found an innovative way to cater to the people of the Valley and this time it is by saddling up.

A video of an Amazon delivery boy in Kashmir surfaced wherein he is seen distributing parcels in style. Amid snow-covered roads, the delivery boy who was mounted on the horse stopped to deliver amazon parcels door to door following COVID protocols.

Within no time the video went viral after which netizens couldn't stop lauding the boy for his major innovative skills during difficult weather conditions.

Jeff Bezos should be proud: Netizens hail Amazon delivery boy

Hailing the delivery boy and Amazon, one Twitter user said, "Amazon never fails to deliver its products on time. Salute to this genius delivery boy from Kashmir, despite heavy snow he delivers the product."

Some even thought Jeff Bezos must be proud and said, "@amazon gets innovative with their deliveries in #Kashmirin this harsh weather conditions. Certainly, great help with@AmazonHelp @JeffBezos should be proud of the entire team of@amazonIN."