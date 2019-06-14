Amazon's annual Fab Phone Fest concluded on Thursday after three days of incredible deals on smartphones from various brands. If you had your eyes set on any one deal, the chance is gone. But if the discounted phone you were hoping to buy was the OnePlus 6T, you're in luck.

Amazon Fab Phone Fest might be over, but the e-commerce giant has extended the generous discount on OnePlus 6T by another day, giving potential buyers the chance to grab the biggest discount on OnePlus' 2018 flagship ever.

OnePlus 6T comes in two variants, 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB, and both the variants can be purchased at their discounted price. The base model with 128GB storage costs Rs 27,999 after discount, which is a great deal for anyone who is looking for a premium smartphone with top-grade specs and features. Similarly, OnePlus 6T 256GB storage variant costs Rs 31,999.

Both OnePlus 6T models are currently in stock and customers can also avail no cost EMIs, cash on delivery and there's a 5 percent instant discount for those who buy the phone with Axis Bank credit and debit EMI.

OnePlus 6T is currently succeeded by OnePlus 7, which starts at Rs 32,999, and OnePlus 7 Pro, priced starting at Rs 48,999. Between OnePlus 6T and OnePlus 7, there is not much of a price difference, but those who want to save extra few bucks can certainly grab Amazon's limited period offer. It's worth noting that the OnePlus 6T 128GB model makes more sense than the 256GB storage unless you have a lot to store on the device.

In any case, you are planning to buy the 256GB of OnePlus 6T, consider the base mode of OnePlus 7, which offers better camera and upgraded chipset with 128GB storage, which is going to be sufficient for most users.

In terms of specifications, OnePlus 6T comes with a 6.41-inch Full HD+ Optic AMOLED display, dual rear cameras with 16MP+20MP sensors and a 16MP front-facing camera. Under the hood, there's a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset paired with OxygenOS based on Android Pie. The handset is powered by a 3,700mAh battery backed by Fast Charge technology. The in-display fingerprint scanner and an incredibly fast face unlock adds to the security.