Amazon India said on Tuesday it will launch five new sort centres and expand eight existing ones across the country ahead of the festive season, in a bid to strengthen its delivery speed and connectivity for customers as well as sellers.

The five new sort centres will be launched in Vishakhapatnam, Farukhnagar, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Ahmedabad. Apart from these new buildings, the expansion of the existing eight sort centres will increase Amazon India's overall sortation area to more than 2.2 million square feet, across 19 states.

Sort centres are central to Amazon's logistics network and help sort and deliver goods to Amazon delivery stations across the country.

By expanding Sort Centre network, we ensure continued customer and seller delight

"By expanding and investing in the Sort Centre network, we are positioned to ensure continued customer and seller delight, ahead of the upcoming festive season," Abhinav Singh, Director, Amazon Transportation Services, Amazon India, said in a statement.

"This expansion will create hundreds of opportunities for individuals and ancillary industries especially during this time when economic growth is a priority for the country."

Amazon India uses technology and automation such as Sort Slides and Auto Sorters in its sortation network. Sort Slides allow fast manual sortation of packages and Auto Sorters are completely automated machines that perform end-to-end sorting of packages.

This automated and expanded network helps increase the speed of transporting packages for customers and sellers in the country. In July this year, Amazon India announced the expansion plans of its warehouse network by adding 10 new fulfilment centres and expansion of five existing buildings.