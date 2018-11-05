Google Assistant now supports visual snapshot feature.IBTimes India/YouTube

Amazon's third edition of the Great Indian Sale will conclude later today and the company is offering several lucrative deals on many product categories. Among them, Xiaomi Mi A2's special offer caught our attention.

Amazon is selling the Xiaomi Mi A2 (64GB) for just Rs 14,999 against MRP: Rs 16,999. Also, it is offering Rs 13,250 additional cash via exchange deal, which effectively brings the cost of the Google Android One phone to Rs 1,749.

Xiaomi Mi A2 is being offered with lucrative deals on Amazon Great Indian sale 2018 Diwali edition.Amazon India (screen-grab)

Even the top-end Android One 128GB model, which costs Rs 19,999, is available for Rs 17,999. It also similar exchange deal worth up to Rs 16,000, meaning the device can be bought for as low as 1,999. This is one the best deal on Xiaomi phone and consumer can just go for it without any apprehension.

I have reviewed the Mi A2 for close to a month and have to say, it is undoubtedly the best in the mid-range segment in India. The Bokeh blur effect and the low-light image capturing ability is superior to some the devices, which cost more than Rs 30,000.

Xiaomi Mi A2 comes in 4GB RAM and 64GB storage for Rs 16,999.KVN Rohit/IBTimes India

Even the build quality is praiseworthy. This being an Android One series phone, it is slated to get the latest Android Pie in coming weeks and also guaranteed to get Android Q in 2019.

Xiaomi Mi A2 (review) houses feature-rich dual cameras—one 12MP (Sony IMX486 sensor) and a 20MP (Sony IMX376 sensor).

The 12MP primary camera has 1.25µm large pixels and an F1.75 aperture, which allows Mi A2 to take photos with beautiful Bokeh effects in AI portrait mode. The rear 20MP camera features the same Super Pixel-enabled sensor with a large F1.75 aperture, which results in clearer, vibrant photos even in low-light conditions.

Another unique aspect of Mi A2 is a manual selection of the rear lens -- the 20MP or 12MP rear camera, according to environment lighting. For example, switching to the 20MP sensor when shooting in low-light situations takes advantage of the large 2.0µm pixels for brighter photos.

Xiaomi Mi A2 comes with metallic uni-body design language having matte finish on top of the cover.KVN Rohit/IBTimes India

On the front, it houses an equally impressive 20MP front sensor with Super Pixel technology that combines the information from four pixels to create one large 2.0µm pixel, which greatly improves the resulting picture quality in low-light conditions. Coupled with effects such as AI Portrait, AI Beautify 4.0 and HDR, as well as a 4500K front Selfie-light, consumers are assured of quality selfies at any lighting conditions.

Xiaomi Mi A2 photo samples:

    Xiaomi Mi A2 Android One camera sample taken in the morning.KVN Rohit/IBTimes India
    Xiaomi Mi A2 Android One camera sample taken in the nightKVN Rohit/IBTimes India
    Xiaomi Mi A2 Android One camera sample taken in the afternoon.KVN Rohit/IBTimes India
    Xiaomi Mi A2 Android One camera sample taken in the morning.KVN Rohit/IBTimes India

It can be noted that the new Mi A2 comes with EIS (electronic image stabilization) that ensures the videos are stabilized even when there is shaking of the hand.

Key specifications of Xiaomi Mi A2 Android One:

Model Xiaomi Mi A2 Android One
Display 5.99-inch full HD+ (2160x1080p) display with 2.5D curved glass display
  • Brightness: 450 nits and 84% NTSC colour gamut
  • Aspect ratio: 18:9
  • Contrast ratio: 1000:1
OS Android 8.1 Oreo ( confirmed to get Android 9.0 Pie)
Processor 14nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core (4 x 2.2GHz Kryo 260 + 4 x 1.8GHz Kryo 260)
GPU Adreno 512
RAM 4GB/6GB LPDDR 4X
Storage 64GB/128GB (+ expandable up to 128GB via microSD card)
Camera
  • Main: 20MP ( Sony IMX486 sensor+F1.75 aperture+ 1.25µm pixel size) + 20MP (Sony IMX376) with Artificial Intelligence
  • Front: 20MP with Sony IMX376 sensor, F1.75 aperture
Battery 3,010mAh with Quick Charge 3.0 capability
Network 4G-LTE
Add-ons Dual-SIM, fingerprint sensor, Bluetooth v5.0 LE, Wi-Fi (802.11 ac; dual-band: 2.4GHz/5GHz), USB Type C port, A-GPS/GLONASS, Infrared sensor (TV remote control),
Dimensions 158.88×75.54×7.3 mm
Weight 166g
Price
  • 4GB RAM+64GB storage: 16,999
  • 6GB RAM+128GB storage: Rs 19,999

