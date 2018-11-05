Amazon's third edition of the Great Indian Sale will conclude later today and the company is offering several lucrative deals on many product categories. Among them, Xiaomi Mi A2's special offer caught our attention.

Amazon is selling the Xiaomi Mi A2 (64GB) for just Rs 14,999 against MRP: Rs 16,999. Also, it is offering Rs 13,250 additional cash via exchange deal, which effectively brings the cost of the Google Android One phone to Rs 1,749.

Even the top-end Android One 128GB model, which costs Rs 19,999, is available for Rs 17,999. It also similar exchange deal worth up to Rs 16,000, meaning the device can be bought for as low as 1,999. This is one the best deal on Xiaomi phone and consumer can just go for it without any apprehension.

I have reviewed the Mi A2 for close to a month and have to say, it is undoubtedly the best in the mid-range segment in India. The Bokeh blur effect and the low-light image capturing ability is superior to some the devices, which cost more than Rs 30,000.

Even the build quality is praiseworthy. This being an Android One series phone, it is slated to get the latest Android Pie in coming weeks and also guaranteed to get Android Q in 2019.

Xiaomi Mi A2 (review) houses feature-rich dual cameras—one 12MP (Sony IMX486 sensor) and a 20MP (Sony IMX376 sensor).

The 12MP primary camera has 1.25µm large pixels and an F1.75 aperture, which allows Mi A2 to take photos with beautiful Bokeh effects in AI portrait mode. The rear 20MP camera features the same Super Pixel-enabled sensor with a large F1.75 aperture, which results in clearer, vibrant photos even in low-light conditions.

Another unique aspect of Mi A2 is a manual selection of the rear lens -- the 20MP or 12MP rear camera, according to environment lighting. For example, switching to the 20MP sensor when shooting in low-light situations takes advantage of the large 2.0µm pixels for brighter photos.

On the front, it houses an equally impressive 20MP front sensor with Super Pixel technology that combines the information from four pixels to create one large 2.0µm pixel, which greatly improves the resulting picture quality in low-light conditions. Coupled with effects such as AI Portrait, AI Beautify 4.0 and HDR, as well as a 4500K front Selfie-light, consumers are assured of quality selfies at any lighting conditions.

Xiaomi Mi A2 photo samples:

1 / 4







It can be noted that the new Mi A2 comes with EIS (electronic image stabilization) that ensures the videos are stabilized even when there is shaking of the hand.

Key specifications of Xiaomi Mi A2 Android One:

Model Xiaomi Mi A2 Android One Display 5.99-inch full HD+ (2160x1080p) display with 2.5D curved glass display Brightness: 450 nits and 84% NTSC colour gamut

Aspect ratio: 18:9

Contrast ratio: 1000:1 OS Android 8.1 Oreo ( confirmed to get Android 9.0 Pie) Processor 14nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core (4 x 2.2GHz Kryo 260 + 4 x 1.8GHz Kryo 260) GPU Adreno 512 RAM 4GB/6GB LPDDR 4X Storage 64GB/128GB (+ expandable up to 128GB via microSD card) Camera Main: 20MP ( Sony IMX486 sensor+F1.75 aperture+ 1.25µm pixel size) + 20MP (Sony IMX376) with Artificial Intelligence

Front: 20MP with Sony IMX376 sensor, F1.75 aperture Battery 3,010mAh with Quick Charge 3.0 capability Network 4G-LTE Add-ons Dual-SIM, fingerprint sensor, Bluetooth v5.0 LE, Wi-Fi (802.11 ac; dual-band: 2.4GHz/5GHz), USB Type C port, A-GPS/GLONASS, Infrared sensor (TV remote control), Dimensions 158.88×75.54×7.3 mm Weight 166g Price 4GB RAM+64GB storage: 16,999

6GB RAM+128GB storage: Rs 19,999

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter and on Google News for latest updates on Xaiomi.