It is the festive season in India and e-commerce giants have all been waiting for this as a hope of reviving sales awaits. Amazon and Flipkart annually host sales on respective platforms, offering attractive deals on a wide range of products ranging from smartphones to TVs and laptops and more.

This year too, Amazon and Flipkart continue the tradition. Amazon is running its Great Indian Festival sale while Flipkart has its traditional Big Billion Days. Both players have some exclusive deals buyers shouldn't miss. Given the sheer amount of discounts on a wide range of products, it can be confusing for shoppers and often some great deals might be missed in the process.

We've hand-picked some deals from both Amazon and Flipkart so you can find them in the same place.

Amazon Great Indian Sale: Best offers

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale starts on October 17, 2020.



Echo Dot (3rd Generation) + smart bulb: Rs 2,299 Amazon Echo (3rd Generation): Rs 5,999 Amazon Echo Plus: Rs 6,499 Amazon Echo Show 5: Rs 4,999 Amazon Echo Dot: Rs 1,250 OnePlus 8T 5G: Rs 3,000 off with HDFC Credit Card iPhone 11: Rs 47,999 Philips 58-inch 4K 6600 series: Rs 39,999

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Best offers

Flipkart sale starts from October 16, 2020, at 12 AM till October 21, 2020.

Instax mini 9 Joy Box: Rs 5,399 Motorola TriX smart earphone: Rs 5,999 Mi 10 8GB+128GB: Rs 44,999 LG G9X: Rs 19,990 Huawei Watch GT 2E: Rs 9,990 Huawei MediaPad M5 lite 10, 64 GB: Rs 18,990 Honor Watch GS Pro: Rs 7,499 OnePlus TV Y 43-inch: Rs 23,999 iPhone 11 Pro: Rs 79,999 Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus: Rs 54,999 Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus: Rs 49,999 Apple AirPods Pro: Rs 17,999

We'll keep updating this list with new and worthy deals as and when they appear.