It is the festive season in India and e-commerce giants have all been waiting for this as a hope of reviving sales awaits. Amazon and Flipkart annually host sales on respective platforms, offering attractive deals on a wide range of products ranging from smartphones to TVs and laptops and more.
This year too, Amazon and Flipkart continue the tradition. Amazon is running its Great Indian Festival sale while Flipkart has its traditional Big Billion Days. Both players have some exclusive deals buyers shouldn't miss. Given the sheer amount of discounts on a wide range of products, it can be confusing for shoppers and often some great deals might be missed in the process.
We've hand-picked some deals from both Amazon and Flipkart so you can find them in the same place.
Amazon Great Indian Sale: Best offers
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale starts on October 17, 2020.
- Echo Dot (3rd Generation) + smart bulb: Rs 2,299
- Amazon Echo (3rd Generation): Rs 5,999
- Amazon Echo Plus: Rs 6,499
- Amazon Echo Show 5: Rs 4,999
- Amazon Echo Dot: Rs 1,250
- OnePlus 8T 5G: Rs 3,000 off with HDFC Credit Card
- iPhone 11: Rs 47,999
- Philips 58-inch 4K 6600 series: Rs 39,999
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Best offers
Flipkart sale starts from October 16, 2020, at 12 AM till October 21, 2020.
- Instax mini 9 Joy Box: Rs 5,399
- Motorola TriX smart earphone: Rs 5,999
- Mi 10 8GB+128GB: Rs 44,999
- LG G9X: Rs 19,990
- Huawei Watch GT 2E: Rs 9,990
- Huawei MediaPad M5 lite 10, 64 GB: Rs 18,990
- Honor Watch GS Pro: Rs 7,499
- OnePlus TV Y 43-inch: Rs 23,999
- iPhone 11 Pro: Rs 79,999
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus: Rs 54,999
- Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus: Rs 49,999
- Apple AirPods Pro: Rs 17,999
We'll keep updating this list with new and worthy deals as and when they appear.