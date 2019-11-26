Amazon is back with another sale, offering generous discounts and attractive deals on a wide range of smartphones. If you're looking to buy a new premium smartphone or even a budget phone, Amazon Fab Phones Fest has you covered.

Amazon Fab Phones Fest is a limited period sale, running from November 26 till November 29. During the four-day sale, the e-commerce giant is giving attractive offers on smartphones from all popular brands, including Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, Oppo, OnePlus and the rest.

We've picked out some of the best smartphone deals for you, which offer generous savings and they surely mustn't be missed if you're serious about upgrading your phone.

iPhone XR

As in the case of every sale, people often look for discounts on iPhones and lucky for them, Amazon has got you covered. The company's affordable iPhone XR has received a generous Rs 7,000 discount, costing just Rs 42,900 for the 64GB variant. You can buy the smartphone by clicking here.

OnePlus 7T

The discount on OnePlus 7T, the company's latest flagship, is perceived valuable by interested buyers. OnePlus phones aren't usually offered with discounts, but Amazon's Fab Phones Fest is offering Rs 3,000 instant discount and a total savings of up to Rs 10,000 with additional offers. If OnePlus 7T at Rs 34,999 interests you, this might be the chance to grab the deal exclusively on Amazon.in.

OnePlus 7 Pro

Similarly, Amazon Fab Phones Fest is offering an attractive deal on OnePlus 7 Pro as well, which now starts at Rs 39,999. Between OnePlus 7T and 7 Pro, the former makes more sense, but the form factor of OnePlus 7 Pro is rather appealing if looks matter the most. You can order the OnePlus 7 Pro at its cheapest price ever by clicking here.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

If you're looking for something as good as Apple and OnePlus phones but from a different brand, Samsung is the way to go. Instead of buying the latest Galaxy Note 10, you can settle for Galaxy Note 9, which is available on Amazon for an incredibly low price. The former Samsung flagship can be purchased for Rs 41,990 on Amazon.in.

Oppo F11 Pro

If OnePlus, Samsung or even Apple doesn't suit your budget during the sale, there are several other alternatives. Oppo F11 Pro, for instance, offers some impressive features and gets treated with Rs 10,000 discount. The smartphone with a pop-up camera can be bought for Rs 19,990 and that's the price for 128GB storage model.

Honor 8X

But if you're willing to go further down the price line, Honor 8X should appeal you. The handset, originally launched at Rs 17,999, can now be bought for Rs 9,999, which is also the lowest Honor 8X has gone ever since its launch. You can buy Honor 8X by clicking here.

Redmi Y3

Finally, Redmi Y3 couldn't miss our attention with an ultra-low price tag during Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale. Redmi Y3 is being treated with Rs 4,000 discount and the base model now costs just Rs 7,999. You can buy the budget smartphone by clicking here. But there are a lot of options out there for you to explore if you have a specific brand and model in mind that we haven't mentioned here.

Shopping tip:

In addition to these offers, Amazon Fab Phones Fest is offering other benefits, which can make any deal sweeter. For instance, you can avail attractive exchange offers, avail no-cost EMI, get a special discount with Axis Bank cards and add protection plan to your new phone at best rates. Don't forget to see the other offers associated with your smartphone purchase before checking out.