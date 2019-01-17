Consumer electronics major Amazon launched the Echo Input, a new product category that can turn an ordinary Bluetooth audio system into an Alexa-power smart speaker.

Echo Input is already available for purchase for Rs 2,999 on Amazon and begins shipping from January 17. As part of the launch offers, consumers who buy the Echo Input along with speakers from brands like Bose, JBL and UE Boom, can claim cash back up to Rs 2,999.

It features a four-microphone array so you can talk to Alexa from across the room. Echo Input lets you easily add Alexa to your existing speaker through a 3.5mm audio cable (included in the box) or via Bluetooth.

Echo Input is just 12.5mm thick – less than a deck of cards blends easily into any part of the room. Visually, it will look like a curvaceous hockey puck, but be advised not to play around with it. Instead, install Alexa app (available for free for Android and iOS devices) to easily connect Echo Input to your speakers.

Unlike Echo Dot, which has a built-in speaker, all audio is played through the connected speaker rather than through Echo Input itself. When connected to Echo Input, the speaker can be added to a new or existing multi-room music group.

The device owner can also adjust the volume of Echo Input with your voice. In addition to Amazon Prime Music, Saavn and TuneIn you can now listen to music from Hungama and Gaana which are available on Alexa starting January 17, Amazon claims.

In a related development, Amazon also launched the new Fire TV Stick with Alexa voice remote and TV control for Rs 3,999.

Existing Fire TV Stick owners can also buy Alexa voice remote and TV controller for just Rs 1,999. As part of the launch offer, consumers can claim 50% off on the remote controller and get it for just Rs 999 only for limited time.