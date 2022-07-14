Over 1.44 lakh Yatris have performed the ongoing Amarnath Yatra as another batch of 5,449 pilgrims left Jammu for the Valley on Thursday.

Officials of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) said 1,44,457 pilgrims have performed the Yatra so far while 16,457 of these had Darshan on Wednesday.

Another batch of 5,449 pilgrims left Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu in two escorted convoys for the Yatra.

Of these, 3783 are going to the Pahalgam base camp while 1666 are going to the Baltal base camp.

The Meteorological (MeT) office has forecast light to moderate rain along both the Yatra routes.

Those using the shorter Baltal route have to trek 14 kms to reach the cave shrine while those using the longer traditional Pahalgam route have to trek 48 kms for four days to reach the cave shrine.

Helicopter services are available on both the routes for the Yatris.

The cave shrine situated at 3888 metres above the sea level houses an ice stalagmite structure that wanes and waxes with the phases of the moon.

Devotees believe that the ice stalagmite structure symbolises mythical powers of Lord Shiva.

The 43-day long Amarnath Yatra 2022 started on June 30 and will conclude on August 11 on Shravan Purnima coinciding with the Raksha Bandhan festival.