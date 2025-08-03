The ongoing Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra will remain suspended from August 3 until further notice, as authorities have decided to carry out critical repairs on both the Baltal and Pahalgam routes, which were damaged due to recent heavy rainfall.

"Due to the recent heavy rainfall and the need for track maintenance along both the Baltal and Pahalgam axes of the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra route, Yatra movement has been suspended on both tracks," said Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri.

"Since repair and maintenance works are urgently required on both routes, and continued deployment of men and machinery will begin from tomorrow, we will not be able to resume the Yatra immediately. Therefore, the pilgrimage will remain suspended from August 3 onwards from both axes," he added.

As of now, over 4.10 lakh pilgrims have paid obeisance at the Holy Cave this year.

On Friday morning, while the Yatra was already suspended from the Pahalgam route and no fresh batch of pilgrims was allowed to proceed to the cave shrine, limited movement was allowed via the Baltal route. However, due to worsening weather conditions and heavy rains, the Baltal route was later suspended as well.

Meanwhile, pilgrim movement remained suspended for the third consecutive day from the Bagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu.

Bidhuri reiterated that continuous rainfall in the Yatra area along both routes had necessitated urgent and critical maintenance, especially on the Baltal axis.

Yatra Timeline and Adjustments

The Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra commenced this year on July 3, simultaneously from both the Pahalgam route in Anantnag district and the Baltal route in Ganderbal district. The pilgrimage is scheduled to conclude on August 9, 2025, coinciding with the Raksha Bandhan festival.

Notably, the duration of the Yatra was reduced to 38 days this year, compared to 52 days in 2024. Officials clarified that the decision to shorten the Yatra was made prior to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives, mostly tourists. The change was based on auspicious dates, including Raksha Bandhan, and was not linked to any immediate security threat.

LG Expresses Gratitude as Yatra Crosses 4 Lakh Mark

On July 31, the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, expressed gratitude to all stakeholders for the smooth conduct of the Yatra after the number of pilgrims crossing the 4 lakh mark.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Lieutenant Governor said:

"Baba Amarnath makes the impossible possible. With his blessings, the Holy Yatra today crossed the figure of 4 lakh. I bow to Lord Shiva for this miracle and express my gratitude to everyone involved in making the holy pilgrimage a divine experience for devotees. The record number of darshans and the arrival of devotees from across the country and around the world are a testament to India's unity and our collective resolve to overcome challenges. I am truly thankful to the devotees who have shown immense faith and strengthened our priceless spiritual heritage. This godly expedition is incomparable not because it is arduous and challenging, but because it is an inimitable journey into pure bliss. It is a spiritual experience that allows devotees to know themselves and fills their hearts with infinite gratitude."