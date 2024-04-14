This year's holy Amarnath Yatra will start on June 29 and culminate on August 19 on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan. As the Yatra will commence on June 29, the advance registrations will start on April 15, 2024. After the Lok Sabha elections, the administration's focus will shift to the Baba Amarnath Yatra.

This year, the pilgrimage will be 45 days long, starting on June 29 and conclude on August 19. The registration process requires a medical certificate, and pilgrims can register through designated bank branches of PNB, SBI, YES Bank, and Jammu & Kashmir Bank.

Online registration is also available on the official website of the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board For Indian pilgrims, the registration fee is Rs 220, while for NRI and international travellers, it is Rs 1510 per pilgrim. Pilgrims must provide their medical certificate, Aadhar card, photographs, and blood group information for registration. Medical checkups are mandatory.

Two designated routes for permits are Baltal and Pahalgam, each with a fixed quota of 10,000 pilgrims. Online registration offers 3500 seats per route per day. Helicopter bookings for the Amarnath Yatra will begin on May 15, 2024, just a month after the registration process starts. Additionally, the official website of the Amarnath Shrine Board will update the medical certificate format and provide a list of authorized doctors on April 15, 2024.

In 2023, Amarnath Yatra was 62 days long

It was for the first time in 20234 that the Amarnath Yatra was 62 days long. In 2022, the pilgrimage lasted 43 days from June 30 to August 11. The pilgrimage was not held in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID and only symbolic 'Chhari Pujan' was performed by selective priests.

In 2019, the yatra was curtailed by about 15 days ahead of the August 5 decisions of the Central Government to abrogate Article 370 and Article 35-A and bifurcated the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh.

Yatra will commence from both routes simultaneously

The Yatra would commence simultaneously from both the routes – the Pahalgam track in the Anantnag district and Baltal in the Ganderbal district. Authorities directed the officials to ensure high cleanliness levels and take necessary interventions for sanitation and waste management.

Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) will also enable live telecast of the morning and evening Aarti (prayers) for devotees across the globe. Shri Amarnathji Yatra's App has been made available on the Google Play store to get real-time information about the Yatra, and weather and for availing of several services online.