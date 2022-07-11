After remaining suspended for three days due to Friday's devastating cloudburst, Amarnath Yatra resumed from the Panchtarni side of the Pahalgam axis on Monday. Although the Yatra has been resumed from the Pahalgam axis, devotees have to adopt the Baltal route for the return journey.

An official spokesman of the J&K said that pilgrims will go to the holy cave from the Panchtarni route only and after darshan, they will proceed to the Baltal route for the return journey. Panchtarni route is part of the Pahalgam axis comprising base-camp Chandanwari, Pissotop, Sheshnag, and other points before reaching Sangam.

A fresh batch of pilgrims was also allowed from Nunwan base camp on the Pahalgam route Monday morning, officials said, adding that the pilgrims are scheduled to reach the holy cave Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, the Army has constructed a makeshift staircase outside the holy cave. The path leading to the cave shrine was damaged due to the landslides triggered by the cloudburst on Friday.

Meanwhile, a batch of over 4,000 pilgrims left from Jammu's Bhagawati Nagar base camp for the Kashmir Valley.

The Yatra was suspended from Jammu due to bad weather conditions and no batch was allowed to proceed to the base camps in the Valley on Sunday.

"A total of 4,026 pilgrims left in the 12th batch from Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas here in a convoy of 110 vehicles amid heavy security of CRPF," officials said.

According to officials, 1,016 pilgrims heading for Baltal were the first to leave the Bhagwati Nagar camp in 35 vehicles at around 3.30 am followed by the second convoy of 75 vehicles carrying 2,425 pilgrims for Pahalgam.

LG visits Chandanwari base camp

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday visited Chandanwari base camp and interacted with pilgrims and local administration. He reviewed facilities and arrangements for the pilgrims.

"Visited Chandanwari earlier today to take stock of facilities and arrangements for Shri Amarnathji pilgrims. Interacted with doctors, sanitation workers, and people running community kitchen", the office of the LG tweeted.

Visited Chandanwari earlier today to take stock of facilities and arrangements for Shri Amarnathji pilgrims. Interacted with doctors, sanitation workers and people running community kitchen. pic.twitter.com/Ul8NT8dJbQ — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) July 11, 2022

Earlier the Lieutenant Governor stayed with pilgrims at Nunwan camp on Friday and reviewed the arrangements at healthcare facilities and langar.

Manoj Sinha visited Nunwan, Pahalgam, and interacted with Yatris staying at the base camp.

The Lt Governor observed that providing better facilities to pilgrims is the government's top priority. He said that dedicated measures are being taken to ensure the safety and well-being of the pilgrims.

At Nunwan camp the Lt Governor was briefed about the rescue and relief operations, debris clearance, deployment of machinery and manpower, camp-wise breakdown of the pilgrims, besides the arrangements and efforts put in to facilitate the Yatris.