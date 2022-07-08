After the three-member inquiry panel detected bungling in the written examinations conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) for the recruitment of Police Sub-Inspector (PSI), Lieutenant Governor of J&K Manoj Sinha on Friday ordered the cancellation of the exams.

The Lieutenant Governor also recommended a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in this much-publicized scam.

"JKP Sub-Inspector recruitment has been cancelled and a CBI probe has been recommended into the selection process. Culprits will be brought to justice soon. It's the first big step towards securing the future of our youth and the govt will soon decide on a future course of action for fresh recruitment", the office of the Lieutenant Governor tweeted on Friday.

On June 4, JKSSB released the list of over 7200 candidates who have cleared the written exams of the Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) and qualified for the physical test.

With the list of shortlisted candidates released by the JKSSB, the J-K Police recruitment exam has come under the scanner after several aspirants have called it a "fraud" and "unfair".

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, on June 9, has assured a probe into allegations of irregularities in written tests conducted for the post of Police Sub-Inspectors.

On June 10, a three-member panel headed by the Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Home Department, R K Goyal was constituted. The other members of the panel were the Principal Secretary General Administration Department and the Secretary Department of Law, Justice, and Parliamentary Affairs.

The committee was given an option to co-opt as may be required and has been asked to submit a report/ recommendations within 15 days.

97, 793 candidates appeared in the written test conducted by the JKSSB on March 27 across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

As per data, 1,13,861 candidates had applied for the post of which 97,793 candidates appeared in the examination, which was over 85 percent.

Over 7200 candidates have "cleared" written tests and have declared qualified for the physical test in the coming days, JKSSB had issued notice was the recruitment of 1200 posts of PSI in the Police Department.

Alleging large-scale bungling, fraud, and irregularities, left-out candidates pointed out multiple instances wherein siblings have managed selection which cannot be a coincidence. It was alleged that question papers were leaked a day before the exams and some touts managed to get question papers.