In light of rising COVID-19 cases in the country, registrations for Amarnath Yatra have been suspended temporarily. Amarnath Shrine Board has also said that it is monitoring the prevailing COVID situation and the registrations would reopen only when the situation improves.

The registration of pilgrims for Amarnath Yatra 2021 was to commence this month for both the Baltal and Chandanwari routes. But the second wave of COVID has once again cornered India into a challenging situation. In light of this, mass gatherings of any form, religious or political, have been suspended as per the center's guidelines. While the Amarnath Yatra 2021 will take place as scheduled, only the registration of pilgrims or Yaris has been suspended.

"In view of evolving COVID situation in the country & the need to take all necessary precautionary measures, registration for Shri Amarnath ji Yatra is being temporarily suspended. The situation is being constantly monitored and it would be reopened once the situation improves," Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) said in a tweet.

This year's 56-day Yatra shall commence simultaneously on both the routes from June 28 and culminate on RakshaBandhan, on August 22, 2021. Registrations for the Yatra have been made digital, and can be done by visiting www.jksasb.nic.in. The yatri will then be guided for the steps to be followed, fill out details in the online application form and attach a photograph along with Compulsory Health Certificate (CHC).

For Yatra 2021, only those health certificates which have been issued after March 15, 2021 shall be valid. Nitishwar Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board informed that the yatris shall be able to download the Yatra Permits after their applications have been duly processed. The yatris will have to carry their original Photo ID and CHC with them during the yatra.

The CEO further informed that persons under the age of 13 years or above the age of 75 years and ladies who are more than six weeks pregnant would not be registered for this year's yatra. The yatris who propose to travel by helicopter do not require registration as their helicopter tickets shall suffice for this purpose. However, they shall be required to produce the Compulsory Health Certificate, (CHC) in the prescribed format issued by an authorized doctor, before they are allowed to travel by helicopter.