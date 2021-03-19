The annual Amarnath Yatra will commence from June 28 this year and the registration process will begin April 1. Those planning a visit to the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in South Kashmir Himalayas must mandatorily register in advance through 446 designated branches of Punjab National Bank, Jammu and Kashmir Bank and YES bank in 37 states and Union Territories.

This year's Amarnath Yatra is open to the public after last year the authorities had restricted the annual pilgrimage to a group of Sadhus in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. A year before, the Yatra was canceled mid-way due to a terror attack.

The Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) said the 56-day long event will be held keeping in mind the COVID-19 pandemic guidelines. For those who will not be able to attend, there will be a live telecast and virtual darshan of the morning and evening Aarti.

Below is the registration form that needs to be filled out and submitted along with CHC and ID proof before the intended travel.

Registration procedure

The registration and issuance of Yatra Permit is on a first-come, first-serve basis. No one below the age of 13 years or above the age of 75 years and no lady with more than six week's pregnancy shall be registered for the Yatra. Application Form along with Compulsory Health Certificate (CHC) is mandatory to obtain Yatra Permit for the Yatra.

Pilgrims can obtain the CHC and registration form from Registration Branch for free. Here's what you need after that:

Filled-in prescribed Application Form Prescribed Compulsory Health Certificate (CHC) issued on or after the specified date by the Authorized Doctor/ Medical Institution Four passport-sized photographs (3 for Yatra Permits and one for the Application form)

The Yatra Permit will have the date, day and year printed on it, which is when the pilgrim will be allowed through Baltal or Pahalgam gates.