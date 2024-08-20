This year's annual Amarnath Yatra concluded on Monday as the Chhari Mubarak, the holy mace of Lord Shiva, reached the sacred cave shrine of Amarnath. The 52-day-long pilgrimage ended with the final pooja at the shrine, performed amid traditional rituals and prayers.

Officials reported that the Chhari Mubarak, led by a group of Saints, began its journey from Panchtarni towards the holy cave on Thursday and arrived on Monday. The final Pooja at the cave shrine marked the official end of this year's Yatra.

Over five lakh devotees visited holy cave

This year, approximately 5.1 lakh pilgrims visited the holy cave, an increase from the 4.5 lakh visitors last year, though still fewer than the over 6 lakh pilgrims in 2012. Despite some disruptions due to road repairs and reduced flow in the second week of August, overall participation remained strong.

The Chhari Mubarak yatra, a 145-kilometre journey, started from Dashnami Akhara in Srinagar, with sages performing hawans (rituals) at various locations, including Pampore, Bijbehara, Anantnag, Mattan, Aishmuqam, and Pahalgam. The procession rested for two days at Pahalgam before continuing to the Amarnath cave, with additional stops at Chandanwari and Sheshnag.

On Shravan-Punima, August 19, the Chhari Mubarak was taken to the holy shrine before sunrise, where the pooja was conducted with the first rays of the sun. The pilgrimage concluded peacefully, with daylong prayers for world peace and prosperity.

The Shri Amarnathji Yatra 2024 has officially concluded, with over 5 lakh pilgrims visiting the shrine in 52 days. Huge thanks to all stakeholders, local communities, and government agencies for ensuring a secure, comfortable, & zero-waste Yatra. Grateful to the team for support pic.twitter.com/2IQ0471baq — Shahid Choudhary (@listenshahid) August 19, 2024

Swami Deependra Giri, the custodian of the Chhari Mubarak, expressed satisfaction with the arrangements made by the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB), led by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, and the union territory administration. He noted that improved facilities, including the widening of the track to the cave shrine, contributed to the increased influx of pilgrims this year.

Swami Giri also mentioned that special prayers were held at the cave for the peace and prosperity of the entire country, including Jammu and Kashmir. Following the rituals, the Chhari Mubarak was returned to Panchtarni, marking the end of the Amarnath Yatra 2024.