As Amarnath Yatra has been halted from Jammu due to Friday's devastating cloudburst, the district administration of Jammu has suggested pilgrims not reach Yatri Niwas at Bhagwati Nagar, the base camp of the Yatra.

While releasing the list, the administration has asked all devotees to reach lodging centres in different parts of Jammu city to avoid overcrowding in the base camp.

Although Yatra has been stopped from Jammu, hundreds of devotees are reaching Yatri Niwas at Bhagawati Nagar Jammu to proceed for the Yatra. The Bhagawati Nagar base camp of the Yatra is already overcrowded so authorities have decided not to allow pilgrims to enter the Yatri Niwas.

"AmarnathYatris are requested not to reach Yatri Niwas, Bhagwati Nagar Jammu tomorrow i.e on 10th July due to temporary halt in Yatra caused by rains. All are welcome to other lodging centres of Jammu", Deputy Commissioner Jammu Avni Lavasa tweeted.

As the situation in Amarnath yatra became critical after a cloudburst struck the area near the holy shrine with at least 17 devotees died, the pilgrimage is suspended till the situation returns to normal.

"Situation is under control, rains are still going on. Looking at the hazard level, the Amarnath Yatra has been halted temporarily due to the area being inundated. If the weather remains normal and makeshift arrangements are made, then the yatra can be resumed," an official of ITBP said on Friday.

We are trying our best to restore the Yatra at the earliest: LG

While chairing a high-level meeting to review the ongoing rescue and relief operation, Lt. Gov. Manoj Sinha on Saturday said that the government is trying its best to restore the Yatra at the earliest.

Sinha chaired a high-level meeting earlier today to review the ongoing rescue and relief operation at the Amarnath holy cave.

We are trying our best to restore the Yatra at the earliest. — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) July 9, 2022

The meeting observed two-minute silence to pay tribute to devotees who lost their lives in the unfortunate incident on Friday.

Lt Gen AS Aujla, GoC 15 Corps, and Dilbag Singh, DGP briefed the Lt Governor about the ongoing rescue efforts at the holy cave. GoC said all the agencies involved in the rescue and relief operation are working in excellent coordination and they are well equipped to clear the debris.

The Lt Governor said the effort should be made to clear the debris within the shortest period. DGP while briefing the Lt Governor about the injured devotees said the majority of the injured have already been discharged and a few others are being treated at the base hospital and Srinagar likely to be discharged within 24 hours.

The Lt Governor said teams from Army, CAPFs, NDRF, and SDRF are on the ground and doing a commendable job.

"I request Yatris to stay put in camps. The administration is providing all facilities for their comfortable stay. We are trying our best to restore the Yatra at the earliest," Lt Governor said.

He also directed the senior officials, Deputy Commissioners, and camp directors to ensure the best possible facilities are provided to the pilgrims staying at camps.