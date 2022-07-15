Amid conflict reports about the number of missing pilgrims, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha on Thursday made it clear that the rescue operation has been called off because all missing persons have been traced by the rescue teams.

"As of now, there is no report of any person missing. All persons- who were earlier reported missing after the cloudburst, have been traced", the Lieutenant Governor said and informed that 15 persons were killed in the natural calamity, and 55 were injured.

The Lieutenant Governor was interacting with media persons at Raj Bhawan Srinagar.

The rescue operation was started after a devastating cloudburst near the holy cave on Friday.

Referring to reports regarding missing persons, he said that helpline numbers of the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) received 200 calls after the cloudburst.

"After receiving calls, authorities started efforts to track the missing persons. The process took some time to track the missing pilgrims as their mobile phones were switched off", he said and added that all missing persons have been traced in due process.

The Lieutenant Governor said the J&K administration was in touch with all the state governments and as of now no person was missing.

15 pilgrims killed, 55 injured in the tragedy

The Lieutenant Governor said that fifteen pilgrims have lost their lives and all have been identified.

"Fifty-five persons were injured and all, except two, have been discharged and have gone home," Sinha said. He informed that the two injured were undergoing treatment at SKIMS Soura and their condition is stated to be stable.

"I hope they will also be discharged in a few days," he said, adding that 14 bodies were sent to their families in different states while the cremation of one was done here by the family.

Digital mapping of the cave shrine

Manoj Sinha said that he has requested the Surveyor General of India to conduct a Digital Contour Mapping (DCM) of the cave shrine and its adjoining areas so that steps should be taken to prevent human losses due to natural calamities.

"I have requested the Surveyor General of India to conduct a Digital Contour Mapping of the shrine and its adjoining areas. The survey will recommend steps to be taken for preventing human losses in case of natural calamities at the cave shrine as seen on July 8," the LG said.