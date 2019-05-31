Abhishek Gowda, son of late actor-turned-politician Ambareesh and actress Sumalatha, is making his acting debut in Kannada film Amar. The movie is written and directed by Nagashekar of Mynaa and Sanju Weds Geetha fame.

The son of Rebel Star Ambareesh has paired up with Tanya Hope, who played one of the female leads in Challenging Star Darshan's Yajamana. Veteran actor Devaraj, Sudharani, Sadhu Kokila, Chikkanna and many others are part of the supporting cast.

Arjun Janya has composed the music. Joru Paattu and Marethuhiythe songs have stuck the chord with the listeners. The film has Satya Hegde's cinematography, while Deepu S Kumar has done the editing.

Story:

Amar is a romantic drama which is based on some real-life incidents occurred in 90s. It is about a boy and a girl, who start liking each other after meeting in a bike race.

Hype:

Amar has generated a lot of curiosity in the minds of the audience as it marks the debut of Ambareesh's son. Further, from Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi to Upendra, Sudeep and cricketer KL Rahul, there is a long list of celebrities who have sent their best wishes for Abhishek.

Also, the promos and songs have managed to leave good impression in the minds of the audience about the Kannada film. Will it live up to the expectations? Check it out

Shashi Prasad SM: #Amar #interval

Chance ye illa... No way

Sathya Narayana R: #amarkannadamovie #amar #JrRebel Intro of #Abhi Rebel. #Abhi Looks Promising. Superb Action.Full Public Review on Srinidhi's VLOGS YouTube channel

S Shyam Prasad: INTERVAL

Fragmented scenes slow down narrative. But plot has finally settled down.